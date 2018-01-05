Six booze-free sippers to satisfy your Dry January drink cravings

Six booze-free sippers to satisfy your Dry January drink cravings

It’s the first week of January and you find yourself thinking you’ll crack open a beer while making dinner. Not so fast, pal: you’ve given up booze for the month, remember? These six sipping options will help satisfy your cocktail cravings without breaking any of your promises.

A post shared by § Seedlip (@seedlipdrinks) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:00am PDT

Alcohol-free spirits

This seems like a contradiction right? Made in the U.K., Seedlip’s offerings start as alcoholic macerations of a variety of botanicals before the alcohol is removed, leaving behind a distillate with vibrant, highly refined aromas and flavours. Seedlip Garden 108 smells of sweet peas, spicy watercress, wildflowers and thyme. It doesn’t have the mouthfeel of a spirit: it’s best mixed with a quality tonic water, like Fever Tree, to add a bitter complexity, or with soda water and a squeeze of Meyer lemon. $45 for a 750ml bottle. Available at Pusateri’s and McEwan, or online at seedlipdrinks-ca.com.





A post shared by Wild Muskoka Botanicals (@wildmuskoka) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Shrubs

A tablespoon of one of these concentrated syrups—made from vinegar, sugar and infused with fruits and herbs—in a glass of sparkling water or tonic evokes the sweet-and-sour balance of a cocktail. You can also try brewing your favourite tea and adding an ounce or two to the mix. Wild Muskoka Botanicals’ shrubs are made by ecologist and herbalist Laura Gilmour, who forages ingredients from around her homestead near Algonquin Park. We like the strawberry-sumac shrub the best. $20 for a 250ml bottle. Available at Cocktail Emporium, or online at wildmuskokabotanicals.ca.





A post shared by Spirit Tree Estate Cidery (@spirittreecider) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

Sparkling apple cider

Caledon’s Spirit Tree Cidery presses an award-winning alcohol-free sparkling cider from 100 per cent Ontario apples. It’s a knockout; clean, crisp and full of ripe dessert apple flavour. You don’t even miss the alcohol in this beauty. $2.75 for a 341ml bottle. Available at the cidery, 1137 Boston Mills Rd., Caledon, spirittreecider.com





A post shared by False Ox (@false_ox) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Switchel

Made from apple cider vinegar and water infused with spices, fruits and some sugar, switchel is a tart, still sipper. Toronto’s False Ox makes four kinds of switchel (and shrubs too). The unsweetened switchel is lightly spiced with saffron, cloves and cardamom. Serve chilled or over ice as an alternative to flavoured water. Or, if you’re craving a vodka cran, mix switchel with equal parts cranberry juice. $4 for a 473ml bottle. Available online at falseox.com and specialty grocers like Rosedale’s Finest, The Big Carrot and McEwan.





A post shared by the witches brew (@witchesbrewkombucha) on Aug 12, 2015 at 11:33am PDT

Kombucha

There are plenty of varieties of these tart, fermented teas on the market. But the Witches Brew‘s Babette Burrell schedules her brews around the full moon, so you know her probiotic-rich ‘buchas made from seasonal ingredients are legit. They’re served on tap to reduce waste (you can drink it in the shop or fill up using their reusable bottles). Try Divine Intervention, a jasmine-infused green tea (which contains a teensy a mount of alcohol). $8 with 500ml bottle, $6 per refill. 8-160 Baldwin St., thewitchsbrew.ca.





A post shared by Erdinger Canada (@erdingercanada) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Non-alcoholic beer

Speaking as a certified beer sommelier who took two nine-month sobriety stretches while growing babies, trust me, there are some decent options out there for booze-free beer. Wheat beers are a smart pick because the fluffiness and carbonation adds weight to the palate, and the spicy, fruity aromas totally carry over to the non-alcoholic version. Erdinger Alkoholfrei is a solid choice. $9.99 for a six pack. Available at Loblaws.