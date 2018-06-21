We’re on the hunt for pét-nat, one of the most trendy and elusive styles of wine in Ontario right now

Pét-nat has become a wildly trendy style of winemaking in Ontario. So what is pét-nat? It’s short for pétillant-naturel, which means “naturally sparkling,” and it’s a time-tested approach to producing cloudy, fizzy sparkling wines that are bottled while they’re still fermenting. Yeast and sediment are all part of the package, so if you’re expecting something polished and refined, you might want to stick to champagne. But pét-nats are perfect for pairing with food. They hold onto their acidity and are a bit heavier than your average sparkling wine. And they also generally have a bit less alcohol, which makes it easier to grab a second (or third) glass with dinner. Quantities can be limited, but here are eight Ontario pét-nats to look out for.

2017 Hinterland Ancestral

Ontario’s O.G. pét-nat isn’t even sold as such, but Hinterland has been making it for years, using the same ancestral method that both produces pét-nats and gives this bottle its name. It’s off-dry, balanced and crushable. (They’ve also got a dry, funky pét-nat bursting with red fruit that’s due to be released this fall.) $25 at the LCBO (426023) and the winery. 1258 Closson Rd., Hillier, 613-399-2903, hinterlandwine.com

2016 Adamo Legacy

Skip the mimosa and toss back a glass of this with your eggs Benny. Made with pinot blanc, it’s like a dry, easy-drinking grapefruit cocktail. $21 at the winery. 793366 3rd Line EHS, Orangeville, 519-942-3969, adamoestate.com

2017 Leaning Post First Fruit

If spring were a flavour, it would taste something like this. Made with muscat, it has notes of pink grapefruit and field flowers, with a slightly creamy texture. $25 at the winery (currently sold out) and at restaurants including Off the Hook (prices vary). 1491 Hwy 8, Stoney Creek, 905-643-9795, leaningpostwines.com

2017 Rosewood Nebulous

One of Ontario’s pét-nat pioneers, the newest incarnation is a blend of gamay and pinot noir. Don’t let the red Jolly Rancher note fool you: this is a dry and fairly serious wine, with a signature note of cherry. $24.95 at the winery (currently sold out) and at restaurants including Paris Paris and Chantecler (prices vary). 4352 Mountainview Rd., Beamsville, 905-563-4383, rosewoodwine.com

2017 Southbrook Biodynamic Bubbly

Chardonnay is the weapon of choice in this bottle from Southbrook, which carries aromas of bruised apple and a definite funk.$29.75 at the winery. 581 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, 905-641-2548, southbrook.com

2017 Trail Estate Pét-Nat

Winemaker Mackenzie Brisbois has created this affable, crowd-pleasing wine from riesling, geisenheim and gewürztraminer grapes. $35 via the winery. 416 Benway Rd., Hillier, 647-233-8599, trailestate.com

2016 Traynor Trifecta Pét-Nat White

This small family run winery in Prince Edward County has produced a blend of pinot gris and sauvignon blanc that has many notes that one would expect to find in a finished bottle of champagne. $40 at the winery. 1774 Danforth Rd., Hillier, 877-403-4224, traynorvineyard.com

2017 Traynor Pét-Nat Red

As with Rosewood’s Nebulous, there are candy-like qualities to the fruit in this bottle, but the wine is dry. The flavours and aromas are like cola and candied cherry, with a bit of funk and a slight bitter note that somehow tie the whole package together. $40 at the winery. 1774 Danforth Rd., Hillier, 877-403-4224, traynorvineyard.com