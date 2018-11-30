The LCBO’s best gift wines

Fourteen exceptional bottles to give or cellar for a special occasion

Cloudy Bay 2017 Sauvignon Blanc

$34.95 | Marlborough, New Zealand | 92 Points

The most recognized New Zealand sauvignon delivers more depth and finesse than most peers. It is mid-weight, taut and juicy with concentrated, complex flavours of fresh dill, mint, grapefruit, lime, pepper and some wet stone minerality. Vintages 304469.



Bouchard Pere And Fils 2016 Pouilly-Fuisse

$30.90 | Burgundy, France | 91 Points

Pouilly-Fuisse’s chardonnays are among the most elegant in Burgundy, and this class act has deep flavours of pear, lemon, subtle herbs, new-oak vanillin and spice. LCBO 56580.



Henri Bourgeois 2017 Les Baronnes Sancerre

$29.95 | Loire Valley, France | 90 Points

This is a complex, restrained and balanced sauvignon blanc from the stony soils of Sancerre. Expect flintiness among the grapefruit, fresh thyme, sage and white pepper flavours, all subtly interplayed. It is medium-bodied, firm, bracing and dry. Vintages 542548.



Frescobaldi 2013 Castelgiocondo Brunello Di Montalcino

$52.95 | Tuscany, Italy | 92 Points

The 2013 vintage produced intense, edgy and tannic reds in Italy, so this should age until at least 2020. The vibrant flavours of fresh herbs, capers, red currant and cherry fruit are cushioned by oak spice and vanilla. Vintages 650432.



Cesari 2013 Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico

$36.95 | Veneto, Italy | 92 Points

Amarone can go over the top with alcohol and sweetness, but this is nicely restrained. It has classic cherry and strawberry jam fruit, with finely layered herbs and old-barrel spice. Full with dusty tannin and walnut bitterness. LCBO 426718.



Famille Perrin 2015 Les Sinards Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$38.95 | Rhône, France | 92 Points

This is a fine grenache-based Châteauneuf from an excellent year. It is not as deep, extracted and powerful as some, but it is complex with plum and cherry fruit, fine oak spice, white pepper, licorice and warmed stone. Best 2020 to 2023. Vintages 926626.



Taylor Fladgate 20-Year-Old Tawny Port

$62.95 | Douro, Portugal | 92 Points

Twenty years in barrel has rendered this sweet, fortified port a pale tawny colour. The bouquet is superb with maple, walnut, prune, dried apricot, honey and wood spice. It’s smooth with a nicely bitter walnut finish. Vintages 149047.



Tedeschi 2014 Amarone Della Valpolicella

$44.95 | Veneto, Italy | 92 Points

There is surprising vitality and an intriguing rosemary herbal note, thanks to the cooler 2014 vintage. The fruit is fresh, not raisined, and recalls wild blueberry or mulberry. It is full-bodied, dense yet deceptively firm. Best 2020 to 2025. Vintages 433417.



Batasiolo 2014 Barolo

$29.95 | Piedmont, Italy | 91 Points

This pale, garnet-shaded barolo offers a subtle cranberry–sour cherry fruit with forest floor, enticing rosemary and meaty notes. It is lighter and more elegant and vibrant than many barolos, with fine tannin to boot. Best 2019 to 2025. LCBO 178541.



Marchesi Di Barolo 2013 La Tradizione Barolo

$44.95 | Piedmont, Italy | 91 Points

This intense, taut nebbiolo shows reserved aromas of sour cherry, forest floor and subtle oak spice. It is medium weight, very sour-edged and tannic in keeping with this vintage. Excellent power, grit and depth. Best 2020 to 2025. LCBO 168179.



Muga 2014 Reserva

$25.95 | Rioja, Spain | 91 Points

The 2014 riojas are lighter and poised, although long oak aging at Muga has imparted a richer feel, with coconut, cedary spice and chocolate around the dried fig fruit. It is mid-weight with good acidity, density and fine tannins. Vintages 177345.



Robert Mondavi 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.95 | Napa Valley, California | 91 Points

A benchmark at a decent price in an overpriced Napa category. It shows classic, pure cabernet aromas of blackcurrant fruit, subtle menthol, tobacco, chocolate and woodsy spice. It is full-bodied, soft yet firm on the finish. Vintages 255513.



Ruffino 2015 Modus

$29.95 | Tuscany, Italy | 91 Points

This is a ripe and rich Tuscan blend of sangiovese, merlot and cabernet sauvignon aged in French oak. The warm vintage has ramped up the ripeness and richness with black fruit, vanillin, cedary spice plus subtle herbs. Full, smooth, dense and warming. Best 2020 to 2023. Vintages 912956.



Beringer 2015 Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.95 | Sonoma County, California | 90 Points

This rich, supple cabernet offers nicely stitched fragrances of black cherry, cocoa and woodsy spice. It is full-bodied and plush with good density, warmth and fine tannin. Vintages 352583.