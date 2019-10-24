Here’s what’s inside November’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In this month’s delivery: a festive trio from Prince Edward County’s Huff Estates Winery that has been specially curated to pair with holiday fare. Orders must be placed by November 20.

2018 All Day Rosé

Why we’re into this wine: It’s a time machine that takes you straight back to summer. This is only the second vintage of rosé from Huff Estates, but the small-batch production and meticulous attention to detail during the winemaking process has everyone clamouring for it. That lovely pink blush is the result of the cabernet franc grape skins being in contact with the juice for a mere 12 hours. Savour summer in November with a glass (or three) of this rosé.

What it tastes like: Strawberries, red cherries and raspberries abound on the nose and palate. The wine is slightly off dry, medium bodied, and has a welcome touch of tannin from the skin contact.

How to drink it: This is a wine that can go toe-to-toe with you all evening long. It’s wonderful on its own, but also pairs beautifully with salty snacks and fried foods as it does with roasted meats and cherry pie.



2017 Unoaked Chardonnay

Why we’re into this wine: Prince Edward County is well known for its bold and toasty chardonnay, so this unoaked style is a welcome nuance from Huff Estates. Aged six months on fine lees without ever seeing a barrel, this lovely expression of the popular varietal allows the purity of the PEC terroir to sail through. Delicate and creamy yet refreshingly tart, this versatile wine pairs perfectly with every occasion and is the utility player at any meal.

What it tastes like: Expect yellow and green apple, pear, and lime citrus fruit along with the flavours of flint, limestone and minerality that are characteristic of the region. Dry, and on the lighter side of medium-bodied, it has a vibrant acidity and generous finish.

How to drink it: Chill well, sip on its own or pair it as you please. This wine is equally adept at matching lighter fare, such as cheese plates and smoked fish, and heartier mains like butternut squash ravioli and pork tenderloin.



2017 Pinot Noir Reserve

Why we’re into this wine: The best actors elevate the rest of the cast rather than dominate the screen. This steady pinot is a classic example of a wine that ties together all the elements of a grand holiday meal without vying for centre stage. Huff’s pinot noir reserve was aged for 12 months in French oak with 10 per cent of that being in new barrels; the regular French oak barrels give the wine a foundation of subtlety and elegance while the new oak encourages lively spice and earth notes.

What it tastes like: Dry and medium-bodied with a cornucopia of flavours, including succulent black fruit, black pepper, spice, earth and graphite. It’s structurally excellent with a lovely finish.

How to drink it: This gorgeous pinot will pair beautifully with charcuterie, roasted lamb with mint sauce, or a turkey dinner with all the fixings. It’s best experienced lightly chilled, so pop it in the fridge 30 minutes before serving.