Here’s what’s inside May’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Here’s what’s inside May’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Join the club

In this month’s three-pack: A selection from Niagara’s Foreign Affair Winery, which specializes in the Italian appassimento method. After being hand-harvested, a portion of the grapes are air-dried, which helps concentrate flavours. It takes months, but the results are worth it. Orders must be placed by April 30.

Existing club member? Login here.

Foreign Affair Viognier 2017

Retail $23.95

This wine has aromas and flavours ranging from tangerine and white peach to pear and pineapple. It’s dry and focused—a perfect match for summer fare like fish tacos, Thai dishes and complex salads.

Foreign Affair Amarosé 2018

Retail $18.95

Bring on the sun with this bottle of liquid summer, made from pinot noir and chardonnay. The fruit is massive: wild strawberries, rhubarb, berry compote and fresh herbs. Enjoy on its own or with charcuterie, grilled fish or pizza.

Foreign Affair Temptress 2016

Retail $44.95

From the hot and sunny 2016 vintage, this robust blend of cab franc and sauvignon, merlot, petit verdot and malbec channels Bordeaux, brimming with black cherry, plum and leather. It’s supple and smooth, great with game or a juicy steak.