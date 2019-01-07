Here’s what’s inside February’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In February’s Toronto Life Wine Club delivery, you’ll find a trio of wines that covers all of the bases: an impossible-to-resist merlot that is one of Ontario’s finest; a crisp, cool-climate chardonnay that showcases our terroir; and bubbles, because you always need bubbles. Orders must be placed by Jan. 31.

Ravine Sand & Gravel Chardonnay 2017

Retail $19.95 | St. Davids

One hundred and fifty years of family farming heritage imbues Ravine’s wines with a certain gravitas. From winemaker Ben Minaker, this is a perfect example of the crisp, mineral-laden style Ontario does so well.

Thirty Bench Merlot 2016

Retail $49.95 | Beamsville

Emma Garner is gaining global recognition for her work at this winery. Her merlot rivals any Right Bank Bordeaux, with intense black and red berry fruit, earth tones, suppleness and structure. It’s a great feasting wine.

Malivoire Bisous Brut

Retail $29.95 | Beamsville

Shiraz Mottiar crafts outstanding terroir-driven wines, including this non-vintage sparkling made with 82 per cent chardonnay and a dash of pinot noir. It’s aged 44 months on its lees, adding complex baked apple pie and bread notes to its primary flavours of citrus and melon.