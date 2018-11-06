Here’s what’s in December’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

In December’s Toronto Life Wine Club delivery, you’ll find everything you need to set the mood for holiday festivities. There’s an elegant sparkler from Prince Edward County and two contrasting reds: a silky gamay and a deep and delicious cabernet franc. Orders must be placed by Nov. 30.

Domaine Queylus Réserve du Domaine Cabernet Franc 2016

Retail $37 | St. Ann’s

Domaine Queylus crafts deeply interesting small-batch wines under the direction of winemaker Thomas Bachelder. This cabernet franc pretty much defines the excellence this grape can achieve in Ontario. Notes of red and blue fruits, violets and earth make this a perfect match for winter feasts.

Cuvée Peter F. Huff Sparkling 2015

Retail $40 | Bloomfield

The pioneering Huff Estates made Prince Edward County’s first-ever traditional-method sparkling wine. This is a rich, evolved and elegant 100-per-cent chardonnay bubbly that’s great with canapés and crudos.

Southbrook Gamay 2017

Retail $24.95 | Niagara-on-the-Lake

This organic and biodynamic wine is another gem from winemaker Ann Sperling. It’s a lively, almost wild wine, with expressive blue and red berry fruits. Juicy and delicious, it’s a wonderful sipper and a worthy complement to charcuterie or pizza.