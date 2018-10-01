Foreign Affair Winery’s most iconic wine event of the year

A vertical tasting of 100% appassimento Cabernet Franc paired with first class Tuscan cuisine? Yes, please!

Cabernet Franc is arguably the most important varietal produced in the Niagara Region. The heavy clay soil is perfectly suited to the grape and the resulting wines are big, bold and beautifully structured. This makes them ideal for pairing with dishes that don’t shy away from delivering complex flavours. It is a testament to the exclusivity of this event that almost all of the wines being showcased are otherwise unavailable for purchase, let alone to taste. The Cabernet Franc Vertical Dinner is the one night a year Foreign Affair Winery opens its private library collection of their most iconic red wine.

The Foreign Affair Winery released its first Cabernet Franc ten years ago, a 2004 vintage that established the winery as a first-rate producer. Since then they’ve only grown that reputation and their annual vertical tasting dinner, now in its fifth year, is the perfect way to grasp how these bold red wines change with age. At this event guests will get to try the 2008, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016 expressions of Cabernet Franc side by side to contrast and compare each vintage.

A vertical tasting is the ideal way to gain a deep understanding of a varietal and a specific winery and the fact that Chef Chris Brown of Victor Dries has put together a five course, Tuscan inspired, locally sourced meal to go along with this experience really takes this dinner to the next level. The winery will also be opening their library cellar, giving guest access to purchase the 2005, 2006 and 2007 vintages, allowing them the opportunity to build their own cellars with these rare wines.

Tickets ($250 per person) are very limited for this event and can be purchased on Eventbrite

When: Saturday, October 13th, 6:00PM

Where: The Foreign Affair Winery

4890 Victoria Avenue North

Lincoln, ON

Vertical Cabernet Franc Dinner Menu