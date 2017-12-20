Wine and Beer

Five bottles of bubbly that will add fizz to any holiday function

There’s a whole galaxy of bubbles beyond cava, prosecco and big-name champagne. Think outside the bottle

By | Photography By Thomas Van Der Zaag |  

Antech Blanquette de Limoux Brut Nature

This no-added-sugar limoux (which, in true French fashion, is both a town and an appellation) is a little like liquefied apple pie, crust included. A lemon-ginger zing and baseline earthiness make it extra sippable. And at this price, springing for a case of six feels more like a necessity than a commitment. $132 per case. Nobleestates.com.
 

Bellavista Alma Gran Cuvée Brut Franciacorta

Franciacorta, near Milan, specializes in metodo classico bubbly, using the same methods and varieties found in Champagne, but in a warmer climate that results in wines with lower acidity and more pervasive fruitiness. This one’s like an effervescent fruit basket with plenty of creaminess, and it’s worth every dime. $48.95. Vintages 514307.
 

Larmandier-Bernier Longitude Blanc de Blancs Premier Cru Extra Brut Champagne NV

Made entirely of top-notch chardonnay from biodynamic vineyards, this hand-harvested grower champagne (which is a wine produced by the family that actually grows the grapes, instead of by the maisons) is a serious bubbly for low-intervention wine enthusiasts. $75.95. Vintages 514737.
 

Redstone Pinot Noir Rosé 2015

This Niagara newcomer picked up a National Wine Award in 2017, and its traditional-method pinot noir bubbly proves the plaudits were justified. Think luxe cran-raspberry acidity on overdrive—kind of like a Little Red Corvette in a bottle. Pour an XL chalice and camp out by the shrimp ring. $29.95. Redstonewines.ca.
 

Medici Ermete Quercioli Reggiano Lambrusco Secco

Inky, effervescent and oddly refreshing, this deep-purple fizz hails from Emilia-Romagna, home of prosciutto and parmigiano-reggiano, both of which pair beautifully with it. The fruity, high-acid frothiness and low alcohol content make it a strong choice for tempering year-end indulgences. $13.95. Vintages 514380.

