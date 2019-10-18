The best new bottles at the LCBO in October

The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in October.

Spirits

Michter’s US-1 Original Small Batch Sour Mash Whiskey

$89.95 | Kentucky

Because of the blend of grains in the recipe, this bottle is neither a bourbon nor a rye whiskey. It’s more reminiscent of Highland scotch, with honey and dried fruit on the nose. Has broad appeal even for those who don’t typically drink American whiskey. LCBO 431874

Weller Antique 107 Original Wheated Straight Bourbon

$64.95 | Kentucky

This highly sought-after bottle will not last long on store shelves. A bit sweeter than most bourbons because of the wheat in the mash bill. LCBO 467969

Sparkling

Bollinger Special Cuvée Brut Champagne

$87.95 | France

A benchmark bottle of rich and complex bubbly. It’s also said to be 007’s favourite champagne—what more needs to be said? Vintages 384529

Red

2016 Domaine Queylus Tradition Cabernet Franc

$27.95 | Ontario

Known primarily for chardonnay and pinot noir, Queylus also produces great cabernet franc. Here, it’s blended with 12 per cent merlot, and develops smoky, tobacco and earthy notes with loads of dark fruit, black cherry and cassis. Could be cellared for a decade. Vintages 11581

2016 Wente Wetmore Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.95 | California

Great value for a California cabernet, with chocolate, black cherry, smoke, cassis and liquorice, ending with some pepper and spice. Vintages 963397

2015 Elderton Command Single Vineyard Shiraz

$99.95 | Australia

One of the best and most recognized names in shiraz is full of robust flavours of plum, spice, vanilla and strawberry. Comes under a screwcap for even longer aging potential: put it away for a few years and let it grow. Vintages 716142

2010 Ségla Margaux 2010

$68.95 | France

Drinks like a classic Bordeaux, with coffee and herbal notes and understated fruit. A great way to impress friends over the holidays. Vintages 359810

2016 Château de Saint-Pey

$34.95 | France

The well-integrated tannin makes it easy to enjoy this right-bank Bordeaux, made with cabernet franc, immediately after opening. There is enough structure here that it should improve with age. Vintages 11834

2018 Russian Jack Sauvignon Blanc

$19.95 | New Zealand

Tropical fruit—passion fruit, peach, guava—practically bursts from the glass with amazing concentration, and the signature New Zealand savory edge seeps through on the finish. Vintages 149328

2016 Chateau des Charmes Paul Bosc Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir

$39.95 | Ontario

Light and easy with telltale earthy notes, but there’s also a fruit-forward nature to the wine full of plum, sour cherry and even a hit of strawberry. Vintages 332858

2016 La Couronne du Prince

$19.95 | France

One of the best bargains of the month, it doesn’t wow on first blush but seems to improve with each passing moment. Vintages 10340

Port

2006 Warre’s Quinta Da Cavadinha Vintage Port

$54.95 | Portugal

Complex and layered, this 13-year-old bottle shows what good aged port is all about. Vintages 189605

Icewine

2016 Peller Signature Series Cabernet Franc Icewine

$98.95 | Ontario

A red-grape icewine is a rare treat, and the best and simplest way to enjoy it is with a good hard cheese. Vintages 12022