The best new bottles at the LCBO in November

Ontario’s purveyor of booze is constantly adding new products to its shelves—especially during the holiday season. So we’ve tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in November.

Spirits

Glenmorangie Signet Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$337.95 | Scotland

If you’re looking for the perfect bottle for gifting, the package for this rare elixir is beautiful. The exact blend is kept secret by the distiller, but it is made with a blend of the oldest whiskies at their disposal. Vintages 327452

Appleton Estate 15 Year Old

$69.95 | Canada

This rum is aged for a minimum of 15 years in oak casks. The resulting brown sugar and rich caramel notes can only be described as liquid butter tart. LCBO 628958

Augier Le Sauvage Cognac

$99.95 | France

Augier claims to be the oldest cognac house in France, with roots going back to 1643. The name Le Sauvage, (“the wild”) may have something to do with a lack of subtlety in the spice and intensity of the aromas in this bottle. LCBO 497362

Sparkling wine

Gardet Cuvée Saint Flavy Tradition Brut Champagne

$43.95 | France

A fine reminder that you don’t need to spend a lot of money to get the good stuff. Stock up on this for the holiday entertaining season because at this price it won’t spend much time on the shelves. Notes of freshly baked bread with golden delicious apple and citrus. Vintages 924654

2011 Flat Rock Riddled Sparkling

$34.95 | Ontario

Value is the story here, as this bottle is easily in the same league as entry level Champagnes selling for twice the price. Vintages 383315

Icewine

2017 Inniskillin Riesling Icewine

$79.95 | Ontario

Icewine is often overlooked as a dinner-party choice, but the mistake most people make is pairing it with dessert. Instead, enjoy this with fried chicken, cheddar, blue cheese or charcuterie: the salt matched against the sweetness brings out the best of both worlds. LCBO 558288

Sherry

Hidalgo Napoleon Amontillado Sherry

$23.95 | Spain

Sherry is an acquired taste, but Amontillado is the more nutty of the various types of Sherry out there, with notes of orange peel, freeze-dried fruit and toasted tea leaves. It’s great for after dinner around the fire. Vintages 471094

White wine

2015 Robert Mondavi Oakville Fumé Blanc

$44.95 | California

Fumé is sauvignon blanc that has spent time in barrels. There’s a hint of smokiness on the finish, but it still has a nice lively and welcome fruit character. Vintages 439760

2016 Santa Ema Gran Reserva Chardonnay

$16.95 | Chile

This bottle hits all the notes one would want in a bottle of Chardonnay: good fruit, such as pineapple and peach, along with some subtle barrel notes of vanilla and praline-almond. Would cost twice as much if it were from California. Vintages 542365

Red wine

2014 Osoyoos Larose Le Grand Vin

$47.95 | British Columbia

It comes from the Okanagan, but there’s an old-school sensibility to the winemaking responsible for this bottle: it could easily pass for one of the great wines of Bordeaux. Vintages 626325

2015 Vineland Estates BoTeek Clone 327 Cabernet Franc

$35 | Ontario

This tiny-batch wine is made from vines planted in 1996, and is without a doubt one of the best bottles of cabernet franc available in Ontario right now. Vintages 621342

2013 Montemajor Mammasantissima Riserva Primitivo Di Manduria

$34.95 | Italy

You may know the grape primitivo by its American name: zinfandel. This wine is a little lighter and more elegant than its stateside counterparts. It’s teeming with black licorice and ripe strawberry. Vintages 575936

2015 Ornellaia

$218.95 | Italy

While this bottle comes from Tuscany the grapes used in this blend are what you would normally find in Bordeaux. This (pricey) Italian take might just be one of the finest wines on the planet. Vintages 722470

2016 Le Serre Nuove Dell’Ornellaia

$64.95 | Italy

If you aren’t ready to stomach $218.95 for Ornellaia, you can get into the second wine from this winery at a more modest price, made from the younger vines on the property. Vintages 606194

2016 Le Volte dell’ Ornellaia

$29.95 | Italy

Le Volte is the baby of the Ornellaia family. It’s ready to drink now, but will still age well for a number of years. Silky and supple on the palate with dark berries, mocha, blackberry and spiced plum on the long finish. Vintages 964221

2016 Wines of Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.95 | Washington

This wine, made by the current king of Washington wines, Charles Smith, shows great concentration of dark fruit, plus loads of mocha and black cherry. Vintages 419770

2016 Glaetzer Bishop Shiraz

$39.95 | Australia

This is a fruit bomb in the best sense of the word: it’s powerful and rich with both red and black fruit, plus hints of mocha, coffee bean, black cherry and spice. Vintages 627869