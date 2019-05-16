The best new bottles at the LCBO in May

The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in May.

Spirits

Bunnahabhain Small Batch Distilled 18 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$176.95 | Scotland

A mild Islay whisky, with notes of honey, apricot and caramel, and hints of smoke on the finish. Vintages 37242

Willibald Pink Gin Wine Cask Finish

$39.95 | Ontario

This Ontario gin is aged in a used Niagara wine barrel. It’s highly floral, with a bit of sweetness thanks to wildflower honey from the Willibald Farm Distillery. Vintages 10429

Sparkling

Blue Mountain Gold Label Brut Sparkling

$29.95 | British Columbia

Blue Mountain consistently makes bubbles that are worth searching out, including this traditional-method sparkler with notes of baked apple, spiced lime and a nice acid hit. Great with all types of food. Vintages 206326 (Available May 25)

2013 Angels Gate Archangel Brut Chardonnay

$29.95 | Ontario

Outstanding bubbles from Ontario, easily on par with entry-level champagne. Very rich and complex with nice toasted bread on the nose, mingling with great citrus aromas and flavours. Vintages 227009

Rosé

2018 Miraval Rosé

$24.95 | France

In spite of the divorce, this winery is still owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Celebrity connection aside, this rosé is always anticipated when it hits shelves, and this vintage is no exception. Soft strawberry and white flower dominate here. Vintages 342584

2018 Lorgeril Gris de Garille

$13.95 | France

At this price point, this one is going to be popular. Light, floral and refreshing with hints of melon rind and raspberry, it’s what the kids call “crushable.” Vintages 667311 (Available May 25)

White

2017 Edgebaston Chardonnay

$15.95 | South Africa

Another great value back, this bottle is perfectly balanced with nice baking spice, tangerine and vanilla on the nose and on the palate. Vintages 636019

2017 Creekside Iconoclast Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc

$23 | Ontario

A brilliant blend of the classic Bordeaux whites, it’s crisp and refreshing with a great seam of acidity and minerality, and a hint of grassiness cozying up to peaches, melon and apple. Vintages 520627 (Available May 25)

Red

2016 Powell & Son Shiraz

$44.95 | Australia

There is nice intensity and concentration of flavours here: licorice, blackcurrant and clove. But the jammy nose and palate keeps it in check with nicely balanced acidity. Vintages 614883

2016 Tohu Single Vineyard Pinot Noir

$34.95 | New Zealand

Tohu is the world’s first Maori-owned wine business. And while New Zealand is better known for its sauvignon blanc, its pinot noir also tends to be outstanding. The fruit flavours here are very ripe on the nose and palate, but it all comes together with perfect balance. Vintages 645242

2014 CVNE Imperial Reserva

$39.95 | Spain

A delight from Rioja that balances the old school with the new. It spends 18 months in French and American oak barrels, plus another 18 months aging in bottle. Blackberry, vanilla and cassis notes with well integrated tannins, balanced acidity and hints of smoke on the long finish. Vintages 424390 (Available May 25)

2014 Gallo Signature Series Cabernet Sauvignon

$59.95 | California

This one has the goods: smoky black cherry, black raspberry, mocha and spice, all with a creamy middle that is almost chewy. Vintages 394197 (Available May 25)

2017 Nativ Rue Dell’Inchiostro Aglianico

$19.95 | Italy

Aglianico is a grape from Campania in southern Italy, and this power-over-finesse bottle provides rich flavours—black cherry, plum, spiced cherry—and balanced tannins and acidity at a startlingly good price. Vintages 631606 (Available May 25)