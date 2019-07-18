The best new bottles at the LCBO in July
The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in July.
Spirits
Glenfiddich Project XX Experimental Series
$99.95 | Scotland
What’s experimental about it, you ask? Twenty whiskey experts each selected a specific cask of Glenfiddich, and the ensuing blending of the single-malt within led to the creation of this particular expression. LCBO 513077
Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength
$98.95 | Scotland
A very smooth whiskey despite the 60 per cent alcohol content. A splash of water or an ice cube will help tame this explosion of flavour. Vintages 677047
Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre
$89.95 | France
This richer, slightly less sweet edition of Grand Marnier starts with a base of VSOP cognac, which has been aged in a cask for a minimum of four years. LCBO 648881
JP Wiser Alumni Whisky Series, Larry Robinson
$44.95 | Ontario
In honour of the 10-time Stanley Cup winner—most recently as an executive with the St. Louis Blues last month—this whiskey is rich and smooth, with butterscotch, vanilla and spice notes. LCBO 10568
Sparkling
2015 Chateau des Charmes Blanc de Blancs
$34.95 | Ontario
A 100 per cent chardonnay sparkler that is rich in texture, with flavours of peach and pear met with crisp acidity. Vintages 423111
White
2017 Leaning Post The Fifty
$21.95 | Ontario
Leaning Post’s wines are usually found on the city’s trendier wine lists, so it’s nice to see this chardonnay hit the LCBO shelves. The flavours in this wine reflect the vintage’s warm fall, with plenty of peach and pear notes. Vintages 578864
Red
2016 Domaine Chante-Perdrix Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
$45.95 | France
Made by the winery’s third- and fourth-generation winemakers, this extremely juicy, approachable bottle is a great pairing for a summer barbecue. Vintages 121723
2015 Wine By Joe Pinot Noir
$26.95 | Oregon
Brimming with ripe dark cherry and spice flavours, this entry under the Wine by Joe label is a great way to get in on the ground floor of Oregon pinot noir. Vintages 60467
2015 The Owl & The Dust Devil
$29.95 | Argentina
A red blend with a big hit of spice and cassis undertones, plus smoke, black cherry and some bittersweet cocoa on the finish. Vintages 646695
2016 Mission Hill Reserve Merlot
$29.95 | British Columbia
Along with the soft blue-and-black-fruit core comes white pepper, mocha and good acidity on the finish. Vintages 553313
2015 Balbas Barrica 5 Meses Old Vines Tempranillo
$15.95 | Spain
A great value, with lots of smoky raspberry, meaty and peppery notes. Definitely over-delivers at its price point. Vintages 543710
2016 Gerard Bertrand Minervois Syrah/Carignan
$17.95 | France
Silky smooth mouthfeel with lots of dark fruit courtesy of the carignan, and a meaty, peppery note courtesy of the syrah. It’s well-balanced and very enjoyable all on its own. Vintages 952804
Rosé
2018 Mimi en Provence Grande Réserve
$20.95 | France
The flavours are so concentrated that this feels like rosé on steroids. Cherry and strawberry on the nose and citrus on the finish. Vintages 452573