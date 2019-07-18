The best new bottles at the LCBO in July

The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in July.

Spirits

Glenfiddich Project XX Experimental Series

$99.95 | Scotland

What’s experimental about it, you ask? Twenty whiskey experts each selected a specific cask of Glenfiddich, and the ensuing blending of the single-malt within led to the creation of this particular expression. LCBO 513077

Glenfarclas 105 Cask Strength

$98.95 | Scotland

A very smooth whiskey despite the 60 per cent alcohol content. A splash of water or an ice cube will help tame this explosion of flavour. Vintages 677047

Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis-Alexandre

$89.95 | France

This richer, slightly less sweet edition of Grand Marnier starts with a base of VSOP cognac, which has been aged in a cask for a minimum of four years. LCBO 648881

JP Wiser Alumni Whisky Series, Larry Robinson

$44.95 | Ontario

In honour of the 10-time Stanley Cup winner—most recently as an executive with the St. Louis Blues last month—this whiskey is rich and smooth, with butterscotch, vanilla and spice notes. LCBO 10568

Sparkling

2015 Chateau des Charmes Blanc de Blancs

$34.95 | Ontario

A 100 per cent chardonnay sparkler that is rich in texture, with flavours of peach and pear met with crisp acidity. Vintages 423111

White

2017 Leaning Post The Fifty

$21.95 | Ontario

Leaning Post’s wines are usually found on the city’s trendier wine lists, so it’s nice to see this chardonnay hit the LCBO shelves. The flavours in this wine reflect the vintage’s warm fall, with plenty of peach and pear notes. Vintages 578864

Red

2016 Domaine Chante-Perdrix Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$45.95 | France

Made by the winery’s third- and fourth-generation winemakers, this extremely juicy, approachable bottle is a great pairing for a summer barbecue. Vintages 121723

2015 Wine By Joe Pinot Noir

$26.95 | Oregon

Brimming with ripe dark cherry and spice flavours, this entry under the Wine by Joe label is a great way to get in on the ground floor of Oregon pinot noir. Vintages 60467

2015 The Owl & The Dust Devil

$29.95 | Argentina

A red blend with a big hit of spice and cassis undertones, plus smoke, black cherry and some bittersweet cocoa on the finish. Vintages 646695

2016 Mission Hill Reserve Merlot

$29.95 | British Columbia

Along with the soft blue-and-black-fruit core comes white pepper, mocha and good acidity on the finish. Vintages 553313

2015 Balbas Barrica 5 Meses Old Vines Tempranillo

$15.95 | Spain

A great value, with lots of smoky raspberry, meaty and peppery notes. Definitely over-delivers at its price point. Vintages 543710

2016 Gerard Bertrand Minervois Syrah/Carignan

$17.95 | France

Silky smooth mouthfeel with lots of dark fruit courtesy of the carignan, and a meaty, peppery note courtesy of the syrah. It’s well-balanced and very enjoyable all on its own. Vintages 952804

Rosé

2018 Mimi en Provence Grande Réserve

$20.95 | France

The flavours are so concentrated that this feels like rosé on steroids. Cherry and strawberry on the nose and citrus on the finish. Vintages 452573