The best new bottles at the LCBO in January

The LCBO is constantly adding new products to its shelves. We tasted our way through the new releases and put together a guide to the best new booze of the month. Here’s what to look for on store shelves in January.

Spirits

Ardbeg An Oa Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$129.95 | Scotland

The Oa is a rocky part of Islay with sheer cliffs that rise out of the sea. Unlike those cliffs, this whisky is well rounded and soft on the palate with a long smoky finish. Vintages 539643

Camus Borderies VSOP Cognac

$95.95 | France

This striking bottle contains a soft and fruity cognac that offers flavours of nectarine, fig, and dates. The finish is long and fruity. Vintages 410795

The Glenlivet Captain’s Reserve

$69.95 | Scotland

This new bottling from the Glenlivet is light and affable, with honey and citrus flavours. Vintages 635417

Robert Burns Arran Single Malt Scotch Whisky

$52.95 | Scotland

This Arran single-malt starts with vanilla and caramel notes and continues with a spiced-honey kick. It’s perfect for sitting around the fire. Vintages 981084

Sparkling wine

Moutard Pere et Fils Grande Cuvée Brut Champagne

$45.95 | France

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you need to shelve the bubbles, and this bottle shows greatness doesn’t need to be expensive. Vintages 400432

White wine

2017 Spinyback Sauvignon Blanc

$16.95 | New Zealand

Beautifully ripe apple aromas are met with a nice note of passion fruit on the palate, along with some of New Zealand’s signature herbaceousness. Vintages 694737

2017 Curvos Loureiro

$12.95 | Portugal

This vinho verde offers aromas and flavours of citrus and field flowers with crisp acidity, making it a great food-pairing wine. Vintages 471284

2017 Blind River Sauvignon Blanc

$21.95 | New Zealand

This is not your typical New Zealand sauvignon blanc. Barrel fermentation gives it some weight on the palate, and there’s a nice mix of grassy, citrus and melon notes. Vintages 141499

2017 Mullineux Old Vines White

$37.95 | South Africa

This five-grape blend has a plethora of fruit and floral elements that reveal themselves throughout the bottle. There’s also a hint of white pepper that keeps this wine from being too fruity. Vintages 556597

Red wine

2015 Benziger Sonoma County Merlot

$21.95 | California

This easy-drinking wine is loaded with plush strawberry, cherry, and blueberry flavours, with soft and well-integrated tannin. Vintages 633156

2015 Chateau Boutisse

$41.95 | Bordeaux

A noteworthy selection from Bordeaux for both quality and value. Blackcurrant mingles with raspberry, and there’s nice smoke and cocoa on the finish. It’s drinking well now, but would be a great bottle to buy now and forget about for a few years. Vintages 368175

2016 Mission Hill Family Estate Reserve Meritage

$29.95 | British Columbia

A beautiful mocha core that is wrapped with black cherry, blackberry and some smoky vanilla; this one will need some time to reveal all its wonders but you can still drink it now. Vintages 633628

2015 Klinker Brick Marisa Vineyard Old Vine Zinfandel

$49.95 | California

For those used to sweet, plummy, jammy and even pink zinfandel, this is not your wine. But for something serious in the zin department, this standout has hints of smoke, vanilla and cherry cola, all with a hint of something charred. Perfect for barbecue season, whenever it arrives. Vintages 694356

2015 Chateau Corbin

$26.95 | France

A real good Bordeaux with multiple-purchase affordability. Leather and spice kick things off, while blackberry and black cherry bring the fruit, and some floral and cedar notes end up on the long finish. Vintages 630020

2016 Xavier Vignon Lirac

$22.95 | France

There’s so much fruit in this Rhone Valley red, like blueberry, raspberry and cherry, that you might miss the chocolate, leather and liquorice. It’s simple yet complex and delicious. Vintages 636183

2014 Sinergia Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.95 | Spain

It’s rare to see a straight-on cabernet sauvignon from Spain, but this one will win over any California Cab die-hards with its juicy black fruit, hints of oak and lush chocolate—all for a fraction of the price of Napa. Vintages 629519