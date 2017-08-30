Amsterdam Brewing is opening a new Leaside location, and it’s going to be pretty funky
Amsterdam Brewing—which already has a production facility in Leaside and a huge brewpub on the waterfront—is taking over the Against the Grain Urban Tavern space at 87 Laird Drive. It’s just steps from Amsterdam’s current headquarters, where the majority of the company’s beer is brewed, packaged and shipped.
The Amsterdam Barrel House will feature a multi-level, 300-seat restaurant with a two-tiered patio and wood-fired grill. The beer will be brewed on site, with an emphasis on farmhouse ales, barrel-aging and experimentation with different yeasts and bacteria cultures, says Amsterdam Brewmaster Iain McOustra.
Amsterdam is keeping mum about an exact opening date, but it should be pouring pints sometime in late September.