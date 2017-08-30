Wine and Beer

Amsterdam Brewing is opening a new Leaside location, and it’s going to be pretty funky

Amsterdam Brewing is opening a new Leaside location, and it’s going to be pretty funky

By |  

By |  

Amsterdam Brewing—which already has a production facility in Leaside and a huge brewpub on the waterfront—is taking over the Against the Grain Urban Tavern space at 87 Laird Drive. It’s just steps from Amsterdam’s current headquarters, where the majority of the company’s beer is brewed, packaged and shipped.

The Amsterdam Barrel House will feature a multi-level, 300-seat restaurant with a two-tiered patio and wood-fired grill. The beer will be brewed on site, with an emphasis on farmhouse ales, barrel-aging and experimentation with different yeasts and bacteria cultures, says Amsterdam Brewmaster Iain McOustra.

Amsterdam is keeping mum about an exact opening date, but it should be pouring pints sometime in late September.

Topics: Amsterdam Brewing Company Bars Beer Leaside

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape