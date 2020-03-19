15 breweries, wineries and distilleries offering delivery for house-bound happy hours

With bars and restaurants closed across the province (and the world), one of the main revenue streams for wine, spirits and beer producers has dried up, suddenly and indefinitely. So to keep the money—and the booze—flowing, many, many local producers have rolled out low-cost or no-cost delivery for the city—perfect for social-distancing Torontonians who want to stock up for self-isolation happy hour. (And for a comprehensive list of breweries offering delivery throughout the province, there’s a handy spreadsheet making the rounds.)

This Bloor West brewery specializes in mind-bending beer-wine hybrids that woo grape geeks and beer nerds alike—like the Sea Barrel, a barrel-aged beer with zippy riesling energy. Burdock currently has free shipping or free downtown delivery on full cases. Over the next few weeks, treasures from their cellar will be released at random.

Toronto’s brew scene is full of newcomers, but Reid’s focuses on doing one thing and one thing really well: gin. Their signature gins, citrus gins and spiced gins are all available for delivery via Foodora or, for Leslieville residents, by contacting the distillery directly. (And, like other local distilleries, they’re also producing hand sanitizer.)

Tariq Ahmed founded Revel Cider during his fourth year of the plant science program at Guelph. He riffs on traditional ciders, adding ingredients like sauvignon blanc skins, blueberries and local cherries, and aging the creations in tequila and rye barrels. The spontaneously fermented ciders are available with free shipping across Canada on orders over six bottles—just use the promo code “FlattenTheThirst.”

Dillon’s gin has become a mainstay on Canadian bar carts. But if you’re using your stay-at-home time learning to how to make cocktails, take the amaro, cassis, or red vermouth—all available for delivery—for a test drive. Dillon’s has also joined the hand-sanitizer cause in response to the pandemic—the first batch is already gone, but more is in the works.

Named after Snoopy, the black lab that holds court in the canine-friendly Leslieville brewery, Black Lab produces crushable APAs, crisp Vienna lagers and rich, mellow barleywines. Snoopy will be assisting in delivering beers around the city (free for all orders over $50, $15 for under $50). Send an email to orders@blacklab.beer to order. Orders will be delivered within 72 hours.

People’s Pint started as a passion project in 2015 when 15 brewers came together to create a series of one-off beers. The concept was such a hit that People’s Pint developed from an event into a full-scale brewery. Now, they focus on small-batch, quirky beers—like tequila lime sours and barnyard-y saisons. All are available with free home delivery over $50.

Along with low-intervention wines, this Beamsville winery specializes in silky-sweet mead, made with local honey—which is also available for order. There’s free shipping on orders of four or more bottles.

Bellwoods is an Ossington staple with a knack for beloved farmhouses and wild ales. Some of their best iterations are made from playing around with fresh fruit from the Niagara region—like the Jelly King, a sour ale that rotates local-focused flavours seasonally. While everything is locked down, including the bar’s stellar patio, the brewery is offering $15 flat-rate shipping for every nine bottles or eight cans.

This baseball-obsessed Leslieville brewery makes super-sessionable beers in a range of styles—perfect for gameday drinking, even if there’s no baseball right now. For anyone in an M4, M5, M6 or M8 postal code, orders over $50 come with free delivery.

Nestled on the slopes of the Niagara Escarpment, one of Ontario’s few biodynamic wineries spotlights pinot noir, riesling, chardonnay and vermouth. Free shipping is available for orders over $100, and the winery is offering tempting discounts on cases of cabernet francs and riesling.

The Ayr distillery has got it all: gin, pink gin, spiced whiskey, pale ales, German pilsner and double IPAs, all made using Ontario grains. Shipping is $10 with the code “stay home.”

Kew Vineyard’s line of blanc de blancs and rosé sparkling wines pair well with whatever you’re pulling out of your pantry. They also sell a full range of reds, whites, and dry ciders. The Beamsville-based vineyard has complimentary shipping on all online orders.

The Prince Edward County winery’s offerings eschew sulfurs and other chemical additives, resulting in crowd-friendly, natural-leaning wines. There’s something for everyone, including rich, textured cabernet francs, skin-fermented rieslings and crispy pet-nats. Free delivery is available in Toronto for six or more bottles.

Kinsip offers the standard array of spirits, but the Prince Edward County distiller also produces off-kilter options, like brandy, maple whisky, shochu and saffron liqueur. All orders over $50 are delivered free via courier.

The Junction brewery focuses on tall cans of everything from pilsner and stout to gooseberry sours. The brewery is offering free local delivery on 12 or more cans, or free province-wide delivery on orders over $75.