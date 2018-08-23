What’s on the menu at Alma, Anna Chen’s Bloordale Village home for French, Italian and Hakka Chinese flavours

Name: Alma

Contact: 1194 Bloor St W., 647-346-1881, almatoronto.com, @alma.toronto

Neighbourhood: Bloordale Village

Formerly: Karelia Kitchen

Chef-owner: Anna Chen (Figo, Buca Yorkville, Scaramouche)

The food

An amalgamation of Chen’s Hakka Chinese upbringing in India and her experience cooking in French and Italian kitchens. Expect simple food with depth, punchy spices and fermented ingredients on a menu of share-friendly snacks and entrees that change depending on what Chen likes from her daily run to the farmers’ market and Ontario Food Terminal. The weekend brunch menu offers spins on classics like sunny-side-up eggs served with a spiced coriander sausage, flatbread and roasted fermented potatoes. “I want it to be a place where people can come in and have a good time,” Chen says. “You can come in here and just have snacks and a drink, or a dessert. You can come in a group and share a bunch of things, or have your own main course.”

The drinks

A conservative list of wines, local beers (including those from the neighbouring Burdock brewery) and a short selection of cocktails.

The space

Latin for “nourishing” or “kind,” Alma has seating for 32 guests. The long, wood-filled room is modestly furnished with plants and a minimalist aesthetic.