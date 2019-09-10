Toronto’s Best Dressed got glam with NARS

NARS is celebrating 25 years of rule-breaking beauty

What’s a Best Dressed party without unlimited makeup touch-ups? On September 5th, local chefs, stylists, TV personalities and industry insiders came together to celebrate Toronto Life’s annual list of the best-dressed Torontonians. Number one on the list was none other than Brooke Lynn Hytes, stunning drag queen extraordinaire and the first Canadian ever to appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race last year. The evening was all about paying homage to one-of-a-kind personal style, so it was more than fitting that NARS was the event’s presenting partner. The beauty brand’s been enhancing famous faces for over 25 years: to celebrate the milestone, they’ve launched new formulations of their most iconic hues—including chic new packaging and an innovative, pigment-rich formula (with ingredients like passionfruit seed oil and moringa oil) that enhance colour vibrancy and help condition lips.

The Original Collection consists of 12 shades that, over the past quarter-century, have changed beauty and challenged convention. For instance, everyone will probably associate the warm, brick-red of “Shanghai Express” with stars like Elizabeth Taylor, or the cool beige of “Blonde Venus” with 90s icons like Carolyn Bessette. In addition to the 12 classic shades, NARS also launched an Iconic Collection, consisting of over 60 trendsetting hues in matte, satin and sheer finishes. Our personal favourite is “Candy Stripper,” a bright shimmery purple that’s surprisingly easy to pull off. Says brand manager Lesli Fairweather: “NARS is all about expressing individuality, and what better stage than the Toronto Life Best Dressed event to feature our latest collection: 76 unapologetic shades of our iconic lipstick.”

Last week, Toronto’s best-dressed got to be some of the first to try the new formulations. In the midst of the revelry, NARS set up their own makeup booth, which consisted of rows of glowing mirrors and lights that looked like they could be a backstage setup at a runway show. Professional makeup artists were on hand to offer guests complimentary touch-ups. The extensive, 76-strong colour range allowed for guests to fully express their individual artistry and personal style—and mixing and matching, whether it was combining two hues or painting an upper lip and bottom lip opposing shades, was definitely encouraged. After a session, attendees—including beauty influencers like Julia Dantas, Allana Davison, Jillian Lansky and Kalyn Nicholson—strutted around the event feeling like supermodels, and many duck-lipped selfies were snapped to show off the crowd-stopping tones. At the end of the night, all guests went home with their very own “Heat Wave,” a bright, orange-y red that’s guaranteed to make waves wherever you wear it.

To purchase your personal favourite shade, visit narscosmetics.ca.