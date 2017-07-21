12 can’t-miss food and drink festivals to hit this summer

12 can’t-miss food and drink festivals to hit this summer

We might be halfway through summer, but there's still so much to eat

“Everything you do,” he says, “you do with love.” – Don't miss Jose and his delicious paella! A post shared by Canadian Food Truck Festivals (@canadianfoodtruckfestivals) on Apr 11, 2017 at 8:14am PDT

Canadian Food Truck Festival

Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 7

Thirty-two food trucks will converge on Woodbine Park for three days of grilled, smoked and deep-fried fun. This year’s vendors include Naansense, Hogtown Smoke, The Food Dudes, FeasTO, Buster’s Sea Cove, Eva’s Original Chimneys and many more. Pro tip: CFTF isn’t a licensed affair, but Rorschach Brewing is just around the corner, for pre- or post-fest pints. Free entry. Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com/toronto

Jerkfest Toronto

Thursday, August 10 to Sunday, August 13

The jerkiest of festivals is coming back to Centennial Park, bringing with it four days of jerk everything, including a “so you think you can jerk” competition and a hot-and-spicy jerk chicken eating contest. Lawn chairs and blankets (because, naps) are strongly encouraged. $8–$240. (Children six and under are free.) Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Rd., jerkfestival.ca

Day 2 has officially begun and the smell of BBQ is in the air. Bring that appetite to #GreekTown! #TASTE2015 A post shared by Taste of the Danforth (@tastedanforth) on Aug 8, 2015 at 10:40am PDT

Taste of the Danforth

Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

The 23-year-old Greektown food fair now includes Thai, Cuban, Indian and other international flavours alongside the typical Mediterranean favourites. Between bites, attendees can check out live music, Greek dancing, a kids’ area and a sports zone, or see what kind of Guinness World Records they’re attempting to break this year (past attempts include most people to eat a single olive in eight hours). Free entry. Various locations, tasteofthedanforth.com

Waterfront Night Market

Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13

After three years in the T&T parking lot, the popular Waterfront Night Market is moving to the Hearn Generating Station, filling 350,000 square feet of space with more than 100 vendors serving all kinds of pan-Asian street snacks. Those who aren’t fond of stinky tofu’s siren smell will be happy to know all of the more pungent foods will be segregated in an area they’re calling “stinky tofu village.” Free entry. Hearn Generating Station, 440 Unwin Ave., waterfrontnightmarket.com

A classic you can never tire of! #CNEfood #CNE2016 ~KJ A post shared by Canadian National Exhibition (@letsgototheex) on Sep 1, 2016 at 11:09am PDT

Canadian National Exhibition

Friday, August 18 to Monday, September 4

More carnival than festival, we can’t not include the CNE in this edible bucket list of food events. Not only is there the legendary food building where you can find things like Spam Double Downs, pulled pork cinnamon rolls and cricket-topped hot dogs, but this year, the Ex is also hosting a Food Truck Frenzy, an East Coast kitchen party and a craft beer fest. Hopefully there’s a Rolaids tent on the grounds, too. $16–$59. (Children four and under are free.) Canadian National Exhibition, 210 Princes’ Blvd., theex.com

Vegan Food and Drink Festival

Saturday, August 19

Toronto’s meat-and-dairy-free folk will flock to Fort York for this festival that celebrates soy and all other animal-free foods. This year’s full lineup has yet to be unveiled, but the fest’s Instagram account has revealed a handful of vendors, including Vancouver’s Virtuous Pie (fancy pizza), New York’s Champ’s Diner (over-the-top burgers) and Portland’s Snackrilege (doughnut sandwiches). Starting at $10. Fort York, Garrison Common, 250 Fort York Blvd., vegandrinkfest.com/toronto

The Big Feastival

Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20

While it’s an hour-plus north of Toronto, the Big Feastival’s Canadian debut is definitely worth a mention. The UK-based event is like WayHome but for food, with celebrity chefs, food vendors and all manner of epicurean extravagance. There’s live music, too: Weezer will be playing, along with many other acts (including Toronto’s own Choir! Choir! Choir!) Hardcore foodies can splurge for a campsite. Starting at $130. Burl’s Creek, 134 8 Line S., Oro-Medonte, thebigfeastival.com

Toronto Cider Fest

Saturday, August 26

More than 60 varieties of cider will be poured at Sherbourne Commons for Toronto Cider Fest. How do like them apples? Attendees will also be happy to hear that an apple cider a day keeps the doctor away. That’s the saying, right? $30–$60. Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr., torontociderfestival.com

Chef @dragonskitchen spicy party food on a stick A post shared by Linda Matarasso (@lindamatarasso) on Sep 5, 2015 at 12:47pm PDT

Hot and Spicy Food Fest

Friday, September 1 to Monday, September 4

Heat-seekers will want to head to Harbourfront Centre for this annual festival that celebrates all things edible and incendiary. More than 20 vendors will showcase their flaming hot foods, and chef Roger Mooking will lead cooking demos. Mouth on fire? The Slip, Harbourfront’s waterside bar, serves buckets of beer and cocktails on tap. Free entry. Harbourfront Centre, 235 Queens Quay W., harbourfrontcentre.com

Tiny Toms (yes, again), Taste Of The Kingsway, Toronto. #toronto #tasteofthekingsway A post shared by Gary (@garychapple) on Sep 7, 2014 at 1:19pm PDT

Taste of the Kingsway

Friday, September 8 to Sunday, September 10

All of the businesses along Bloor between Prince Edward Dr. and Montgomery Rd. will be out in full force for the Kingsway’s annual street festival. How can you go wrong when you combine a couple beer gardens with a fish-and-chip eating contest, a midway and a dog show? You can’t. Free entry. Various locations, thekingsway.ca

Roncesvalles polish festival🍗🌭😋 . #roncy#roncesvallespolishfestival#hotdog🌭#polishsausage#perogie#jerkchicken#ricenpeas#😋😍👍#usedtolivehere😍#withmasis👯 A post shared by @ivyahn on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, September 17

Toronto’s favourite sausage party is packing Roncesvalles for its 12th year, bringing with it all the pierogies, Polish sausage and pickles one could ask for. Also: beer. Lots of beer. Free entry. Various locations, polishfestival.ca

#torontoukrainianfestival #ukrainianfood A post shared by Hanh Ngo (@hanhngo3009) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:55pm PDT

Toronto Ukranian Festival

Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17

Didn’t get your fill of pierogies at Polish Fest? Well, head over to Bloor West Village for their annual Ukrainian Fest—another dumpling- and sausage-filled affair. Free entry. Various locations, toronto.ukrainianfestival.com