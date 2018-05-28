This summer’s can’t-miss food and drink festivals

Ready, set, eat! And stay tuned for updates as more festivals are announced

The Mac and Cheese Festival

Friday, June 8 to Sunday, June 10

The second annual mac-and-cheese fest goes down in Milton this year with more than 50 variations of the comfort-food classic, a craft beer lounge, marshmallow fire pits, unlimited Ferris wheel rides, midway games, live entertainment and even a couple free movies. $7 and up. (Kids 12 and under are free.) Milton Fairgrounds, 136 Robert St., Milton, themacandcheesefestival.com

The Stop’s Night Market

Tuesday, June 12 and Wednesday, June 13

This year marks the seventh edition of the Stop’s annual all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink fundraiser, each of the two nights featuring more than 40 chefs and vendors. New to the lineups this year: Parallel Brothers, Gare De L’Est, Annette Food Market and Halo Brewery. $100 per person, per night. 181 Sterling Rd., thestopnm.com

The Taco Fest

Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17

The new-and-improved Ontario Place is once again hosting Taco Fest, a three-day festival devoted to tacos of all shapes and sizes (including ones filled with ice cream). Attendees can also look forward to margaritas and sangria, churros and live mariachi music. $9.95 and up. Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., thetacofest.ca

Toronto Ribfest

Friday, June 29 to Monday, July 2

This year’s “ribber” lineup isn’t available yet but it’s guaranteed to be four saucy days full of finger-lickin’ fun. And yes, there will be bloomin’ onions. General admission is free but true meatheads can purchase VIP passes that include line bypass, private covered tables close to the main stage, free samples and “executive” washrooms. Etobicoke Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Rd., torontoribfest.com

Junction Night Market

Saturday, July 7

The Junction’s al fresco evening shindig will feature a whole whack of food and drink for only $5 each. The vendor lineup isn’t out yet, but last year’s included Honest Weight, When the Pig Came Home, The Beet and Mildred’s Temple Kitchen; and Folly, Junction Craft, Pommies and People’s Pint were just some of the boozier ones. Free entry. Pacific Ave. at Dundas St. W., junctionmarket.ca/nightmarket

Night It Up

Friday, July 13 to Sunday July 15

Styled after Asian night markets, Night It Up returns to transform Markham’s city hall into a maze of food and merchandise vendors, multicultural music venues and sports courts. Catch some Asian cinema on the outdoor screen and then chow down on ramen burgers, takoyaki, shaved ice and more. Free. Markham Civic Centre, 101 Town Centre Blvd., nightitup.com

Toronto’s Festival of Beer

Thursday, July 26 to Sunday, July 29

The city’s biggest beer fest is coming back to the Ex, this time for four days of beer-soaked bacchanalia. This year, the festival features a whopping 80 brewers showcasing 416 different beers. And so things don’t get totally out of hand, there’ll be a whole bunch of food vendors to help soak up the suds. $40 and up. Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place, 60 Prince Edward Island Cres., beerfestival.ca

Momo Crawl T.O.

Sunday, July 29

Hosted by Students for a Free Tibet Canada, Momo Crawl T.O. gives Torontonians the chance to get a taste of Parkdale’s Little Tibet, one delicious steamed dumpling at a time. Attendees each receive a passport that grants them a whole bunch of momos from the neighbourhood’s Tibetan restaurants, including Loga’s Corner, Lhasa Kitchen, Om Restaurant, Kasthamandap Nepalese Cuisine, Daiko Indian and Nepali Street Food. Price TBA. Various locations, Facebook

Toronto Food Truck Festival

Friday, August 3 to Monday, August 6

More than 30 food trucks will converge on Woodbine Park for three days of grilled, smoked and deep-fried fun. Last year’s vendors included Naansense, Hogtown Smoke, The Food Dudes, FeasTO, Buster’s Sea Cove, Eva’s Original Chimneys and many more. Bonus: It’s licensed this year! Free entry. Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., canadianfoodtruckfestivals.com/toronto

Jerkfest Toronto

Thursday, August 9 to Sunday, August 12

The jerkiest of festivals is coming back to Centennial Park, bringing with it four days of jerk everything, including a “so you think you can jerk” competition and a hot-and-spicy jerk chicken eating contest. Lawn chairs and blankets (because, naps) are strongly encouraged. $28 and up. (Children six and under are free.) Centennial Park, 256 Centennial Park Rd., jerkfestival.ca

Taste of the Danforth

Friday, August 10 to Sunday, August 12

The 24-year-old Greektown food fair now includes Thai, Cuban, Indian and other international flavours alongside the typical Mediterranean favourites. Between bites, attendees can check out live music, Greek dancing, a kids’ area and a sports zone, or see what kind of Guinness World Records they’re attempting to break this year (past attempts include most people to eat a single olive in eight hours). Free entry. Various locations, tasteofthedanforth.com

Waterfront Night Market

Friday, August 10 to Sunday, August 12

After a short-lived appearance at the Hearn, the popular Waterfront Night Market is moving to Ontario Place this year, filling the grounds with more than 100 vendors serving all kinds of pan-Asian street snacks like popcorn chicken, grilled squid on sticks and stinky tofu. Free entry. Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd. W., waterfrontnightmarket.com

Toronto Vegandale Food and Drink Festival

Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12

Toronto’s meat-and-dairy-free folk will flock to Fort York for this festival that celebrates soy and all other animal-free foods. This year’s lineup has yet to be unveiled, but last year’s vendors included Vancouver’s Virtuous Pie (fancy pizza), New York’s Champ’s Diner (over-the-top burgers) and Portland’s Snackrilege (doughnut sandwiches). $10 and up. Fort York, Garrison Common, 250 Fort York Blvd., vegandalefest.com

Sweetery

Saturday, August 11 and Sunday, August 12

Calling all sweet teeth: Canada’s largest festival devoted to all things sugary is coming to David Pecaut Square this summer. Last year, attendees got to sample sweet treats like macaron burgers, s’more cupcakes and ice cream waffle sandwiches. Free. David Pecaut Square, 60 Simcoe St., sweeterytoronto.ca

Canadian National Exhibition

Friday, August 17 to Monday, September 3

More carnival than festival, we can’t not include the CNE in this edible bucket list of food events. Not only is there the legendary food building where you can find things like deep-fried chicken feet and strawberry-sauced Philly cheesesteaks, but there’s also a Food Truck Frenzy, an East Coast kitchen party and a craft beer fest. Hopefully there’s a Rolaids tent on the grounds, too. Ticket prices TBA. Canadian National Exhibition, 210 Princes’ Blvd., theex.com

Toronto Cider Fest

Friday, August 24 and Saturday, August 25

More than 100 (yes, 100) varieties of cider will be poured at Sherbourne Commons for Toronto Cider Fest. You know what they say: An apple cider a day keeps the doctor away. That’s how it goes, right? $30 and up. Sherbourne Common, 61 Dockside Dr., torontociderfestival.com

Taste of the Kingsway

Friday, September 7 to Sunday, September 9

All of the businesses along Bloor between Prince Edward Dr. and Montgomery Rd. will be out in full force for the Kingsway’s annual street festival. How can you go wrong when you combine a couple beer gardens with a fish-and-chip eating contest, a midway and a dog show? You can’t. Free entry. Various locations, thekingsway.ca

Roncesvalles polish festival🍗🌭😋 . #roncy#roncesvallespolishfestival#hotdog🌭#polishsausage#perogie#jerkchicken#ricenpeas#😋😍👍#usedtolivehere😍#withmasis👯 A post shared by @ ivyahn on Sep 18, 2016 at 9:07pm PDT

Roncesvalles Polish Festival

Saturday, September 15 to Sunday, September 16

Toronto’s favourite sausage party is packing Roncesvalles for its 13th year, bringing with it all the pierogies, Polish sausage and pickles one could ask for. Also: beer. Lots of beer. And vodka. Lots of that, too. Free. Various locations, polishfestival.ca

Toronto Ukranian Festival

Friday, September 14 to Sunday, September 16

Didn’t get your fill of pierogies at Polish Fest? Well, head over to Bloor West Village for their annual Ukrainian Fest—another dumpling- and sausage-filled affair. Free entry. Various locations, Facebook