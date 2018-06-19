Food

Tickets are now on sale for Toronto Life’s exclusive fourth annual Garden Party on July 18

By Toronto Life |  

On Wednesday, July 18, Toronto Life will host an evening on the gorgeous grounds of the Toronto Botanical Garden for our fourth annual Garden Party. Guests will enjoy access to all indoor and outdoor activities, cocktail reception, standing dinner as well as an exclusive garden tour by Toronto Botanical Garden.

But hurry! The last three events sold out very quickly, and there will not be any tickets available at the venue on the day of, so get your tickets now.

Wednesday, July 18
Toronto Botanical Garden
777 Lawrence Ave. E.
6:00pm – 9:30pm

Tickets
$69 per ticket
Special for two: $120

(Must be 19+ to attend)

 

 

