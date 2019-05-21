Food

Early-bird tickets are now on sale for Toronto Life’s 5th annual Garden Party

By Toronto Life |  

On Wednesday, July 17, Toronto Life will once again bring together music, food and the gorgeous outdoors in our fifth annual Garden Party. Eat your way through the top catering in the city while sipping signature beverages. Located on the gorgeous grounds of the Toronto Botanical Garden, your ticket price includes access to all indoor and outdoor activities, special performances, cocktail reception, standing dinner as well as an exclusive garden tour.

Early-bird general admission and Toronto Life Insider early-bird tickets are now on sale. TL Insider members can purchase their early bird tickets for a discounted rate of $59 per ticket (savings of $20 off the regular price of $79 per ticket) until June 7th. Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now!

But hurry! The last four events sold out very quickly, and there will no tickets available at the venue on the day of, so get your tickets now.

Wednesday, July 17
6:30 pm – 9:30pm
Toronto Botanical Garden
777 Lawrence Ave. E.

Tickets
Early-bird: $69 per ticket (Until June 7th)
General Admission: $79 per ticket

(Must be 19+ to attend)

