Tickets are now on sale for Toronto Cocktail Week’s seminars from October 17 to 20

This October, Toronto Cocktail Week returns, celebrating the city’s best in bars, bartenders and cocktails. The heart and soul of cocktail week can be found behind the bar at one of TCW’s informative seminars.

Wondering how to make your mocktails as good as your cocktails? Or are you looking to impress your friends with your knowledge of drink taste and aroma? You can learn why a clear cocktail is what you’ve been missing by sampling a few made by the best, and open up your cocktail repertoire to include cognac, absinthe and mescal.

TCW seminars kick-off on October 17th at Mother Tongue, where Iain Griffiths of Trash Tiki will talk about sustainable bartending practices, and Grey Tiger’s Becky Ip and Ryan Ringer discuss the art of award-winning cocktail menus. Then comes David Kaplan’s talk about how he built a positive staff culture at his bars, including New York’s legendary Death & Co. With seminars all across town for industry insiders and casual cocktail enthusiasts alike, there’s a seminar for everyone.

But hurry—tickets are limited, so get your tickets now!

Wednesday, October 17

Aspirational Staff Culture with Death & Co. New York’s David Kaplan

Cognac Cocktails featuring HINE

I Can See Clearly Now

The Art of the Cocktail Menu

The Toplack Sessions – The Absinthe Murders

Thursday, October 18

BarChef – The Experiential Cocktail Bar

Life in Plastic – Not Fantastic

Mezcal 101

The Small Town Guide to Big League Competition

Friday, October 19

Beyond the Star-tender

Havana Nights

The Placebo Effect

Saturday, October 20

BarChef – A Modern Approach to Cocktails

Beekeeping for Better Drinking

Conscious Distilling Practices – From Farm to Bottle

Tickets

$25 each to $45 each

(Must be 19+ to attend)