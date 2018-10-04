Tickets are now on sale for Toronto Cocktail Week’s seminars from October 17 to 20
This October, Toronto Cocktail Week returns, celebrating the city’s best in bars, bartenders and cocktails. The heart and soul of cocktail week can be found behind the bar at one of TCW’s informative seminars.
Wondering how to make your mocktails as good as your cocktails? Or are you looking to impress your friends with your knowledge of drink taste and aroma? You can learn why a clear cocktail is what you’ve been missing by sampling a few made by the best, and open up your cocktail repertoire to include cognac, absinthe and mescal.
TCW seminars kick-off on October 17th at Mother Tongue, where Iain Griffiths of Trash Tiki will talk about sustainable bartending practices, and Grey Tiger’s Becky Ip and Ryan Ringer discuss the art of award-winning cocktail menus. Then comes David Kaplan’s talk about how he built a positive staff culture at his bars, including New York’s legendary Death & Co. With seminars all across town for industry insiders and casual cocktail enthusiasts alike, there’s a seminar for everyone.
Wednesday, October 17
Aspirational Staff Culture with Death & Co. New York’s David Kaplan
Cognac Cocktails featuring HINE
I Can See Clearly Now
The Art of the Cocktail Menu
The Toplack Sessions – The Absinthe Murders
Thursday, October 18
BarChef – The Experiential Cocktail Bar
Life in Plastic – Not Fantastic
Mezcal 101
The Small Town Guide to Big League Competition
Friday, October 19
Beyond the Star-tender
Havana Nights
The Placebo Effect
Saturday, October 20
BarChef – A Modern Approach to Cocktails
Beekeeping for Better Drinking
Conscious Distilling Practices – From Farm to Bottle
Tickets
$25 each to $45 each
(Must be 19+ to attend)