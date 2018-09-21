Tickets are now on sale for Toronto Cocktail Week’s Opening Gala on October 16

This October, Toronto Cocktail Week returns for six glorious days, celebrating the city’s best in bars, bartenders, brands and cocktails. The ultimate craft cocktail and spirits blowout begins on October 16th and runs until October 21st.

To kick-off the week-long celebration, join us at the official Toronto Cocktail Week Opening Gala at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada. Dozens of Toronto’s top bars and talent will be on the scene representing their neighbourhood, creating a wealth of awe-inspiring libations to try. You’ll get to meet some of the industry’s top distillers, local Canadian talent and indulge in amazing food while you sip on cocktails and visit the variety of spirits stations that will provide sensory experiences and open your mind. Best of all, your ticket price includes unlimited food and drink, entertainment and access to the aquarium.

But hurry—tickets are limited, so get your tickets now!

Tuesday, October 16th

7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

288 Bremner Boulevard, Toronto, ON

Tickets

$75 each or 2 tickets for $130

(Must be 19+ to attend)