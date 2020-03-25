Social-distancing Torontonians are hosting mini farmers’ markets in their driveways

With social distancing measures in full effect, local farmers’ markets have been put on hold indefinitely. There are a couple of exceptions, including St. Lawrence Market, but since most operate in public spaces using special permits, they have been forced to close to comply with the city’s new rules. Last weekend, a handful of Humewood residents decided to host renegade mini markets, inviting vendors to set up booths on their driveways so the community could access their local, sustainable goods, in a less-crowded outdoor environment. Evergreen rounded up a list of participants, and while guidelines and regulations are evolving constantly, most said they plan to run similar events this weekend.

Marina Queirolo (pictured below with her husband and daughter) ran the farmers’ market at the Brick Works for six years and now works for the Toronto Food Policy Council. The moment the markets were cancelled, she had producers calling to ask where they could sell their food, so she and her family decided to set up a pop-up market in their driveway. She wants the city to recognize farmers’ markets as essential services, like grocery stores. “We need to change our mindset from farmers’ markets being social places to being primarily for food access,” she says. “Most grocery stores have global supply chains, but it’s important for us to feed our city at this time with local food.”

At their Humewood home, they hosted seven stalls. They made sure to space them out, made all the vendors wear gloves and restricted the number of customers in any one driveway at the same time. Queirolo also offered up her home as a place for pickups, and she will drop off goods to neighbours who are self-isolating.

Here’s what the vendors (many of whom chose to wear masks) had for sale. Tony Cheese was doling out dairy products:

Including fresh buffalo mozzarella, burrata…

…and some cured meat:

Alchemy Pickle was on hand, selling all kinds of fermented goodies, from pickled carrots to kombucha:



Their beet sauerkraut is especially popular:

Alma Bakery was serving up fresh-baked focaccia and a selection of dips:

There were apples from Reyes Farms:

And a booth selling products from Evelyn’s Crackers, Tibo’s Teas and Monforte Dairy:

Around the corner from Queirolo, Jonah Arnold (pictured below), a lawyer who volunteers at Wychwood every weekend with his two sons and wife, Angela, says the decision to host a pop-up was an easy one. “It was a no-brainer,” he says. “Grocery shopping indoors in close proximity is stressful, and we had wonderful produce sitting with a farmer that wasn’t going to make it to market.”

To be safe, Arnold only hosted one vendor on his driveway, Marvellous Edibles, who pre-packaged all the produce so shoppers could easily grab and go. “We wanted do it sensibly and make sure we were honouring the spirit of social distancing,” he says. Marvellous Edibles is an organic farm near Owen Sound, and had a variety of goods to sell:

Including frozen chickens and broth:

Fresh greens:

And all kinds of jams, salsas, relishes and preserves:

If you want to support the vendors another way, they are also now offering “Farm in a Box” packages for pickup.