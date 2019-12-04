Inside the new 6,000-square-foot location of Summerhill Market, just steps from Bathurst Station

The latest upscale supermarket to hit Toronto’s streets is Summerhill Market’s new Annex location, located just north of Bathurst Station. The new store is the family owned and operated grocer’s third, and it’s geared towards short-on-time shoppers who don’t want to make more than one stop for all of their gourmet-food needs—things like oat milk, keto-approved chocolate, gluten-free granola and cold-brew coffee protein shakes. For the Skip the Dishes crowd, a majority of the space is dedicated to grab-and-go or heat-and-eat items, including salmon with mango salsa, steak-and-mushroom pot pie, and turkey dinner with all the trimmings. (There are regular groceries, like produce and stuff, too.)

Pencil Design turned the former carpet store and storage area into a 6,000-square-foot supermarket. Surrounding the perimeter of the room are hand-woven macramé tapestries by Loom Studio, depicting the brand’s 66-year history:

Natural light floods the room, thanks to a pair of 20-foot-long skylight windows:

In addition to cold-pressed juices, there are pre-chopped fruits and vegetables:

Here’s more of the same section:

Summerhill Market has its own line of snacks:

And sauces, too:

There’s a salad bar:

And a hot bar that’s constantly refreshed with a rotating selection of dishes like paella and osso bucco:

There are over 100 store-made prepared products, including lasagna, Thai curries, tandoori shrimp skewers and vegan bowls:

Here’s more:

These heat-and-eat mains don’t require more than 25 minutes in the oven:

One of Summerhill’s most popular items is the chicken pot pie which debuted in 1995. The pies are made with free-range King Capon chickens, and are available in all sizes. There’s also steak and turkey pot pies, tourtiere and quiche:

Here we have some crowd-favourite cheeses and pre-sliced cold cuts:

As well as marinated and pre-seasoned cuts of meat:

There’s also a whole lotta soup:

Some of the dairy-alternative products for sale include Oatly oat milk and coconut-based Rebbl:

Dairy alternatives, continued:

Hard-to-find specialty goods are tagged with #onlyatsummerhill signs:

SmartSweets’ low-sugar candy contains just three grams of sugar in every bag of Stevia-sweetened gummies:

House-made baked goods including pies, cakes and the brand’s popular line of loaves and cookies can be found here. (Summerhill Market absorbed the bakery staff from All the Best Fine Foods when it shuttered.)

Other products were chosen based on Summerhill’s continuing relationship with independent vendors like Montreal’s Mid-Day Squares, plant-based superfood snacks:

The store’s private-label chocolates are imported from France:

Shoppers will also find exclusive-to-Canada goods at Summerhill:

They claim to have been the first to bring in Beyond Meat and Halo Top ice cream, RXBar, Just Egg, Right Rice, Oatly, Keto Cups, Not Pods, Unreal, Rebbl, and a whole lot more:

The Annex cloth tote is free if you spend at least $75. (Or you can just buy one.)

For those not taking transit, there’s an eight-space parking lot in the back laneway:

1014 Bathurst St., 416-350-1678, summerhillmarket.com