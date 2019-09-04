Inside Pronto Eats, Longo’s new cashless market in the Path

Longo’s latest project, a small-scale, convenience-based grocery store beneath the Hudson’s Bay Centre at Yonge and Bloor, aims to improve the lives of busy Path workers and commuters. “We asked ourselves how we could make our guests’ lives happier, healthier and more convenient,” says spokesperson, Rosanne Longo. The result was Pronto Eats: a 1,000-square-foot store selling ready-made meals and snacks for those on-the-go. Pronto Eats is the grocer’s first cashless location, and customers can skip the lineup by placing their order ahead of time using the Ritual app. And while there may not be any actual groceries to speak of at this location, a Grocery Gateway counter will offer free, same-day pickup.

The café counter serves coffee, tea and espresso-based drinks with milk-alternative options:



The bakery section carries breakfast sandwiches, baked goods and seasonal items (which means pumpkin spice everything is on the way):



Pronto Eats also carries Longo’s giant cookies:



Longo’s semi-prepared meals each take about 10 minutes to cook:



That covered section will soon be stocked with ready-made hot entrées:



Here’s a selection of the grab-and-go meals and party trays available:



Here we have a variety of snacks, including fruit cups, yogourt parfaits, cheese and meat trays, and sandwiches that can be warmed at the café counter. There’s also store-made sushi, salads and bowls:



There’s a section for store-branded bulk mixes and clamshell packages of cookies:



And individual desserts and fresh fruit: