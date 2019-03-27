Inside Market 63, downtown’s new 20,000-square-foot supermarket with its own restaurant and poutine bar

Inside Market 63, downtown’s new 20,000-square-foot supermarket with its own restaurant and poutine bar

More New Supermarkets

Downtown dwellers have a new one-stop gourmet-grocery shop. Coppa’s Fresh Market has opened a multi-concept retail space on the second level of the Harbour Plaza complex at 1 York Street. The independent, family-owned grocer’s first downtown location offers a hot table with an extensive selection of prepared foods, a bakery, a gelato bar, a butcher (with a fridge full of dry-aged beef), a fish counter and a deli. Chef and MasterChef Canada host Claudio Aprile (Copetin, Origin, Colborne Lane) has also joined the team as Coppa’s executive chef in charge of the prepared foods kitchen. The on-site eatery, Nonna Francesca’s Ristorante, is run by executive chef Roberto Granata (Mela Café, Il Fornello) and serves familiar favourites like pizza and pasta, as well as some southern Italian dishes. Coming soon: online grocery orders for same day pick-up.

1 York St., 2nd level, 416-736-6606 (Market 63) or 416-258-6088 (Nonna Francesca’s), coppas.com/market63, @coppasfreshmarket