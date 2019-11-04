Sale of the Week: $3.2 million for a Little Italy home with a snow white interior

Listed At $2,995,000 Sold For $3,200,000

Address: 378 Manning Avenue

Neighbourhood: Little Italy

Agent: Paul Johnston, Right at Home Realty Inc.

Previously sold for: $1,075,000, in 2014, prior to renovations

The property

A three-bedroom home in Little Italy that’s Victorian on the outside, Scandinavian on the inside.

The history

In 2014, the sellers bought the home for approximately $1 million. Then, in 2015, they embarked on a year-long “back to the bricks” rebuild, including new framing, insulation, floor joists and electrical. The Victorian exterior has been maintained, but the inside is entirely new, with the exception of the brick fireplace wall. The sellers were inspired by the soothing aesthetic they encountered during trips to Sweden and Denmark. That’s why the interior is mostly white.

The view inside the front door. During renovations, the house was outfitted with wide-plank oak hardwood flooring.

Though it’s no longer functional, the brick fireplace is the only feature that went untouched during renovations:

More white in the dining room area:

The kitchen has a squeaky clean aesthetic:

Those big bay windows lead to the back patio:

Upstairs, the master suite:

Dual sinks in the master bathroom:

It’s got a free-floating tub, too:

Another upstairs bedroom:

In the basement, at the foot of the staircase, an oxymoronically pristine mudroom:

The rec room could be reimagined as a fourth bedroom, especially with such easy access to that bathroom:

A look at the back patio. That’s a two-car garage just beyond, with a loft for storage, which can be accessed via the laneway:

There’s a wee patch of grass in the backyard, where the kiddos could play:

The fate

The buyers were looking for an urban home with atypical design characteristics. Naturally, they responded immediately to the style and craftsmanship of the home’s interior design.

The sale

The agent priced the home at slightly less than $3 million to attract attention without eliciting too many bids. It’s a high price point for the area, but the sleek interior makes it worth the cost. There were 18 showings, which garnered multiple competitive offers, but ultimately, the sellers accepted a bid for $205,000 over asking.

