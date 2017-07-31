Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tabriz, the downtown core’s new Persian restaurant

What’s on the menu at Tabriz, the downtown core’s new Persian restaurant

By | Photography By Genelle Levy |  

By | Photography By Genelle Levy |  

Name: Tabriz Persian Cookhouse
Contact: 995 Bay St., 416-922-2017, tabriz.ca, @tabrizatbay
Neighbourhood: University
Owner: Pegah Ziaei

The food

Traditional Persian offerings (saffron chicken, braised lamb shank) and dishes unique to the Iranian city of Tabriz (herbed meatballs, walnut stew and koofteh tabrizi, a meatloaf infused with verjuice, and sprinkled with plumbs and barberries). Ziaei will soon be traveling to Tabriz along with her father to source ingredients, with the intention of offering more vegetarian options in the fall.

Zeytoon parvardeh: olives marinated in a pomegranate-and-walnut paste. $9.

 

Bademjoon kabab: sautéed baby eggplant stuffed with pomegranate and walnut paste. $12.

 

Anar bij: slow-cooked pomegranate molasses and ground walnut stew with herbed meatballs, served with basmati rice. $21.

 

Baghali polo: braised lamb shank served with basmati rice and broad beans. $22.

 

Faloodeh: vermicelli noodles and frozen rose water topped with a scoop of saffron ice cream. $9.

 

The drinks

Wine (house red, house white), beer (Steam Whistle, Heineken) and a signature cocktail that combines vodka, pomegranate juice and rose water. There’s also traditional Persian cardamom tea sweetened with cinnamon and crystallized sugar.

Traditional Persian cardamom tea sweetened with cinnamon and crystallized sugar ($3.50), and walnut- and almond-flavoured ghorabiye cookies ($4).

 

Pomeroni: vodka, sprite, pomegranate juice and rose water. $8.

 

The space

Ziaei’s father is responsible for the stonework in the 48-seat space. He also planted the lemon tree and herbs that decorate the restaurant’s street-side patio.

The dining room.

 

The front patio seats 20.

 

Fresh herb used to flavour entrées are grown on the restaurant’s patio.

 

Ziaei’s father planted this lemon tree.

 

Topics: Downtown Core Openings Persian Tabriz Persian Cookhouse University

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at King Taps, the Financial District’s massive new beer bar

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Copetín, Claudio Aprile’s new restaurant in the old Origin St. James space

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Gare de L’Est, a new French brasserie in Leslieville

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tennessee Tavern, Grant van Gameren’s new Eastern European bar in Parkdale

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Café Cancan, Victor Barry’s new French bistro in the old Harbord Room space

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Drake Commissary, the hospitality group’s new production bakery, bar and restaurant in the Junction Triangle