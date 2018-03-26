What’s on the menu at Walrus Pub & Beer Hall, Bay Street’s new multi-level draw for craft draughts, aged martinis and shuffleboard

Name: Walrus Pub & Beer Hall

Contact: 187 Bay St., 416-363-7261, donnellygroup.ca/walrus/, @walruspub

Formerly: Far Niente and Four

Owners: The Donnelly Group (Death & Taxes, Belfast Love)

Culinary director: Chris Stewart (Vancouver’s Hawksworth and Nightingale)

Chef: Rory McGouran (Mascot Eatery, 416 Snack Bar)

The food

Hearty pub food with a modern spin. There are share-friendly starters and salad bowls to go with mains like an eight-ounce striploin with red wine jus, or the Walrus burger made with Ontario chuck and brisket (not any actual walrus), Russian dressing and American cheddar. Gluten-free options are available for sandwiches and pizzas.

The drinks

Besides many by-the-glass wines and a few high-roller bottles of champagne, expect to find 20 craft beers on draught, with a live monitor showing the remaining volume of beer in each tank. Beverage director Trevor Kallies is behind the list of cocktails and martinis—including several barrel- and bottle-aged options—that range from classics and house specialties (“ours”) to signatures from other bars (“not ours”).

The space

Ricky Alvarez (Tinto Creative) and Craig Stanghetta (Ste. Marie Design) collaborated on the lofty 13,000-square feet space, dropping the ceilings and outfitting the main floor with light woods, brass finishes and eclectic details, plus 20 large screen TVs and communal tables, with enough space for more than 400 people. The bright and airy Ivory Room seats 40 and is located near the restaurant’s main entrance. There’s also a slightly more private third level with a pool table, shuffle boards and an entrance to a 150-seat patio with its own bar. If that’s not enough, operating partner Scott Rowe there’s a beer hall, private dining room and barber shop planned for the lower level.