What’s on the menu at Vit Béo, a new Vietnamese snack bar inside PrettyUgly

It’s now possible to snack on noodles and banh mi at previously food-free PrettyUgly. Vit Béo, a Vietnamese restaurant at Bloor and Ossington, opened a satellite kitchen in the Parkdale cocktail bar earlier this year, serving their takes on Vietnamese dishes until 2 a.m. (They also have pop-ups in Open House Bar and Civil Liberties.) Right now the menu includes things like a banh mi layered with headcheese, pork sausage and paté; BBQ pork belly noodles; and sea bass crudo. Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, including chef David Huynh’s popular chive dumplings that are based on his grandmother’s recipe and made using rice-flour wrappers. Here’s a look at some of what you can order from the kitchen, along with a few of bartender Joel Savoie’s cocktail creations.

Inside PrettyUgly, 1237 Queen St. W., no phone, @vit.beo.to