What’s on the menu at Trattoria Milano, Eataly’s ode to Northern Italy

Name: Trattoria Milano

Contact: Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W., 2nd floor, eataly.ca, @eatalytoronto

Neighbourhood: Yorkville

Chefs: Executive chef Rob Wing (Eataly Toronto) and head chef Luca Lussoso (Stelvio)

Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Unlike the more pizza- and pasta-centric offerings at Eataly’s existing full-service restaurants, the complex’s newest sit-down spot focuses on rich and rustic northern Italian dishes. There’s an osso buco for four that comes with saffron risotto; fresh pasta pockets stuffed with veal and golden raisins in a buttery sage and pancetta sauce; and Milanese-style tripe. Trattoria Milano opens February 6.

The drinks

Signature cocktails that incorporate Italian vermouth, amari, and other ingredients from the Lombardy region. There’s even a Franciacorta cart for table-side service. The wine menu is made up of mostly northern Italian consignment selections, with special by-the-glass options thanks to a Coravin system.