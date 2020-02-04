Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Trattoria Milano, Eataly’s ode to Northern Italy

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

More on Eataly Toronto

Name: Trattoria Milano
Contact: Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W., 2nd floor, eataly.ca, @eatalytoronto
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Chefs: Executive chef Rob Wing (Eataly Toronto) and head chef Luca Lussoso (Stelvio)
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Unlike the more pizza- and pasta-centric offerings at Eataly’s existing full-service restaurants, the complex’s newest sit-down spot focuses on rich and rustic northern Italian dishes. There’s an osso buco for four that comes with saffron risotto; fresh pasta pockets stuffed with veal and golden raisins in a buttery sage and pancetta sauce; and Milanese-style tripe. Trattoria Milano opens February 6.

The slightly bitter Insalata Invernale is made with imported Italian treviso and radicchio, anchovies, barolo vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. $14.

 

The Mondeghili are a pair of fried Milanese-style meatballs made of braised pork, beef, veal and mortadella. They’re served with mostarda di Cremona. $14.

 

The Risotto allo Zafferano is made using saffron, bone marrow brodo and Parmigiano Reggiano. $19.

 

House-made Casoncelli alla Bergamasca filled with braised veal, amaretti and golden raisins is served in sauce of butter, sage and pancetta. $21.

 

Milanese-style tripe with borlotti beans and pancetta. $17.

 

The Cotoletta alla Milanese is a 10-ounce bone-in, milk-fed veal chop that’s been lightly pounded, breaded and slowly cooked in butter and sage. Finished with sea salt, it’s served with lemon and a lightly dressed radicchio salad. $65.

 

Head chef Luca Lussoso (left) and executive chef Rob Wing.

 

The drinks

Signature cocktails that incorporate Italian vermouth, amari, and other ingredients from the Lombardy region. There’s even a Franciacorta cart for table-side service. The wine menu is made up of mostly northern Italian consignment selections, with special by-the-glass options thanks to a Coravin system.

A selection of the current bottles on offer.

 

A riff of the Milanese negroni sbagliato, the Sbagliato Rosa is made with Campari and Cocchi Rosa, then topped off with sparkling rosé. $16.

 

The L’Uva is made with Affino, Nonino Grappa, verjus and honey syrup. $18.

 

Topics: Eataly Eataly Toronto Italian Openings Trattoria Milano Yorkville

 

