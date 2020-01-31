Restaurants

What’s on the menu at the Green Wood, King West’s new place for healthy bowls, brunch cocktails and beignets

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: The Green Wood
Contact: 461 King St. W., 416-365-5314, eatgreenwood.com, @eatgreenwood
Neighbourhood: King West
Previously: Firkin Freehouse
Owner: Distrikt 461 (Spin, 2nd Floor Events)
Chef: Ariel Coplan (Bar Reyna, Thoroughbred, Grand Cru Deli)
Accessibility: Three steps at entrance

The food

“This is the way I like to eat: no grease, no sloppy portions, just good clean food,” says Coplan about his menu, which pulls inspiration from Greece, Lebanon, Turkey and Morocco. Grilled turkey kofta, smoked tofu skewers and grilled trout abounds, while a handful of more indulgent plates like buttermilk fried chicken and a burger round out the offerings.

Coplan will be revamping the menu seasonally in an effort to use as much Ontario produce as possible. The beets in this dish with whipped goat cheese, for example, will likely get swapped out for tomatoes come summer. $9.

 

For the Souk Fries, twice-blanched russet potato fries are topped with cubes of crispy halloumi, 24-hour pickled cucumbers, roasted eggplant, a fried hen’s egg and a drizzle of tahini-lemon sauce. $12.

 

“It’s healthy food, executed well and made with great ingredients. We’re working on our LEAF certification, so that means all the fish is sustainable and traceable,” says Coplan. This Kolapore Springs steelhead trout is seared on the flattop, topped with some mint gremolata and served with a tuft of watercress, a wedge of lemon and a lemony parsnip purée. $26.

 

All of the meat at the Green Wood comes from Bespoke Butchers. This beef rib is braised in a red pepper-paprika mixture for 12 hours, and served with a mix of cremini and king oyster mushrooms and roasted tomatoes. A few crispy onions finish the plate. $30.

 

The Green Wood serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. The breakfast options include daily omelettes, vegan scrambles, smoothie bowls, and plates like this Pita Nosh, a house-made pita topped with white bean-chickpea falafel, poached eggs, pickled beets, cucumbers, hummus and lemon-tahini sauce. $16.

 

The desserts change regularly. This here’s a German coffee cake topped with almonds and honey from Beamsville-based Rosewood Estates Winery. $8.

 

The sweet potato beignets served with a maple dipping sauce are a menu staple. $8.

 

There’s also a grab-and-go counter with ready-made meals and house-baked pastries.

 

Here’s some cinnamon brioche, also baked in house. $7.

 

Chef Ariel Coplan.

 

The drinks

Hot drinks include Reunion Island coffee, chai lattes and tea. More refreshing stuff includes cold-brew coffee, fresh-pressed juices and crushable house cocktails.

Evening cocktails are mostly Mediterranean twists on the classics. The Cynar Spritz, for example, swaps out Aperol for the artichoke-based amaro. The rest is textbook: some cava, a splash of soda and lemon twist-olive garnish to finish. $14.

 

The brunch cocktails are more fruit-forward. The Carrotini blends turmeric-infused vodka with Amontillado, dry vermouth, carrot juice, lemon and ginger. Some aquafaba gives the drink a foamy topper. $14.

 

The space

Emil Teleki (the designer behind OVO and Campari’s offices) transformed this once grubby pub into fresh, minimalist space. The 80-seat room has been done up in stained oak and heaps of real plants. Much of the greenery is actually growing out of banquettes, which double as planters. A tiny section at the back is stocked with house-made granola, pickles and other goodies.

Save for the stained-glass windows, there are few nods to the building’s 100-year-old history.

 

Topics: ariel coplan brunch King West Openings The Green Wood

 

