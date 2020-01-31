What’s on the menu at the Green Wood, King West’s new place for healthy bowls, brunch cocktails and beignets

Name: The Green Wood Contact: 461 King St. W., 416-365-5314, eatgreenwood.com, @eatgreenwood Neighbourhood: King West Previously: Firkin Freehouse Owner: Distrikt 461 (Spin, 2nd Floor Events) Chef: Ariel Coplan (Bar Reyna, Thoroughbred, Grand Cru Deli) Accessibility: Three steps at entrance
The food
“This is the way I like to eat: no grease, no sloppy portions, just good clean food,” says Coplan about his menu, which pulls inspiration from Greece, Lebanon, Turkey and Morocco. Grilled turkey kofta, smoked tofu skewers and grilled trout abounds, while a handful of more indulgent plates like buttermilk fried chicken and a burger round out the offerings.
The drinks
Hot drinks include Reunion Island coffee, chai lattes and tea. More refreshing stuff includes cold-brew coffee, fresh-pressed juices and crushable house cocktails.
The space
Emil Teleki (the designer behind OVO and Campari’s offices) transformed this once grubby pub into fresh, minimalist space. The 80-seat room has been done up in stained oak and heaps of real plants. Much of the greenery is actually growing out of banquettes, which double as planters. A tiny section at the back is stocked with house-made granola, pickles and other goodies.