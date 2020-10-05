What’s on the menu at Taverne Bernhardt’s, the new place for rotisserie chicken from the team behind Dreyfus

More New Restaurants

Name: Taverne Bernhardt’s

Contact: 202 Dovercourt Rd., 416-530-0008, bernhardtstoronto.com, @bernhardtstoronto

Neighbourhood: Beaconsfield Village

Previously: Julie’s Cuban

Owners: Zachary Kolomeir and Carmelina Imola (Dreyfus), Dan Dooreck

Chef: Zachary Kolomeir

Outdoor seating: An extended front patio with heat lamps (but it is closed at the moment, given the rise in numbers)

Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations; tables are sanitized when guests finish their meal; masks are to be worn when leaving the table; email or call for takeout orders

Accessibility: Two steps to enter the restaurant; washrooms are located down a flight of stairs

The food

Named after Sarah Bernhardt (a key figure in the Art Nouveau movement and a Dreyfusard) the restaurant was in the works well before last March. “Once the pandemic hit, we felt a level of unease and wanted to adapt in terms of the decor and the style of service once we opened,” says Kolomeir. “It was important to us to open something that felt comfortable during a pandemic and not stuffy. We just wanted a place where someone can come and eat a salad, chicken, romano beans and a bottle of wine in 45 minutes—or eat their way through the whole menu with really amazing vegetables that we’re super proud of.” The star of the menu is the rotisserie chicken, plump birds sourced from White Rock Farms in Harriston, roasted golden-brown and served with fries, coleslaw, Brodflour buns and house-made gravy (think Chalet sauce, but better). Coming soon: lunch.

The drinks

Dooreck (La Banane) is behind the diverse selection of organic and biodynamic consignment wines from small producers, many of which are from California. There’s a short beer list, as well, and classic cocktails by Max Brunke (who also worked at La Banane).

The space

The cozy space (which is out of commission for now) was designed with custom millwork and a pewter-topped bar built around a found-and-refurbished fireplace. It’s decked out with various knick-knacks and collectibles the team brought in to line the restaurant’s shelves. As far as the front patio goes, Kolomeir says there’s a blueprint for a tent so diners can keeping dining outside come winter. “But with the looks of how the pandemic is progressing, we are holding off on both indoor and outdoor dining and focusing on a strong and reliable takeout program, instead.”