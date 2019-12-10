Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tacos Rico, the new plant-based taco joint from the Grand Electric team

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Tacos Rico
Contact: 923A Queen St. W., 647-344-8226, tacosrico.ca, @tacosrico
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: Grand Electric Taqueria
Owners: Ian McGrenaghan and Colin Tooke (Grand Electric, Electric Mud BBQ) with Sam Lipson
Accessibility: Two steps at the entrance; washroom on main floor

The food

In pursuit of incorporating more greens into their own diets, McGrenaghan and Tooke partnered up with Lipson for Tacos Rico’s plant-based menu of “tacos” and “not tacos.” Keeping things as simple as possible, vegetables take centre stage and, in many cases, come served on handmade tortillas made from organic GMO-free masa. All dishes can be topped with queso for an extra buck.

The made-to-order guacamole is served with corn tortilla chips and a charred tomato salsa. $10.

 

The Rico Rice is made with Kokuho Rose organic white rice, Domingo Rojo beans, fried okra and sesame. $6.50.

 

A bowl of tahini-roasted cauliflower is dressed with chopped orange, Parallel’s smoked tahini, cilantro, mint, scallion, cashews and sesame. $6.50.

 

The vegan carrot and mole taco tops tortillas with roasted heirloom carrots, black mole, avocado and sesame seeds. $6.25.

 

The chile relleno taco tops a house-made tortilla with a charred, mozzarella-stuffed poblano chile and tomato salsa. $6.25.

 

This one’s topped with braised chard, roasted mushrooms and cashew cream. $6.25.

 

The carrot and avocado salad is made with roasted heirloom carrots, avocado, Parallel’s tahini dressing, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, mixed sprouts and Aleppo chilli. $11.50.

 

Tres leches cake with dulce de leche. $8.

 

The drinks

Low-intervention wines sourced through The Living Vine, a few cocktails, beer, fresh juices and Mexican Coca-Cola.

Organic, biodynamic and low-intervention wines start at $10 per glass, but are also available by the half-litre.

 

The Mezcalita is made with organic mescal, orange juice and organic agave, with a smoky guajillo rim. $15.

 

Lime agua fresca. $4.50.

 

Fresh cucumber-pineapple and carrot-apple juices are $7 each.

 

Brown rice horchata sweetened with dates and cinnamon. $7.

 

The space

As at its predecessor, there are a few tables and stools for dining in, but takeout is also an option. Comme Ci Studio is behind the mural on the west wall.

Takeout is packaged in compostable packaging. There’s a $1 surcharge for it, however the fee is waved if customers bring a reusable bag to tote away their purchase. (They can also buy a custom “taco transportation” bag from the restaurant.)

 

