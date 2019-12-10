What’s on the menu at Tacos Rico, the new plant-based taco joint from the Grand Electric team

Name: Tacos Rico Contact: 923A Queen St. W., 647-344-8226, tacosrico.ca, @tacosrico Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods Previously: Grand Electric Taqueria Owners: Ian McGrenaghan and Colin Tooke (Grand Electric, Electric Mud BBQ) with Sam Lipson Accessibility: Two steps at the entrance; washroom on main floor
The food
In pursuit of incorporating more greens into their own diets, McGrenaghan and Tooke partnered up with Lipson for Tacos Rico’s plant-based menu of “tacos” and “not tacos.” Keeping things as simple as possible, vegetables take centre stage and, in many cases, come served on handmade tortillas made from organic GMO-free masa. All dishes can be topped with queso for an extra buck.
The drinks
Low-intervention wines sourced through The Living Vine, a few cocktails, beer, fresh juices and Mexican Coca-Cola.
The space
As at its predecessor, there are a few tables and stools for dining in, but takeout is also an option. Comme Ci Studio is behind the mural on the west wall.