What’s on the menu at Piquette, Grant van Gameren’s new wine bar on Queen West

What’s on the menu at Piquette, Grant van Gameren’s new wine bar on Queen West

Name: Piquette

Contact: 1084 Queen St. W., barpiquette.com, @barpiquette

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Chef-owner: Grant van Gameren; co-managers and sommeliers: Nathan Morrell (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, Quetzal) and Ellen Shrybman (Bar Isabel, Montgomery’s, Tennessee Tavern)

Accessibility: A ramp at the entrance; washrooms are in the basement down a flight of stairs

The food

A changing menu of small, seasonal plates (burrata with peas, tomatoes with guanciale, a mortadella sandwich) perfect for pairing with wine. There’s also charcuterie from Scott Draper of Sanagan’s Meat Locker.

The drinks

A rotating list of 80-plus labels that includes some hard-to-find bottles from around the world. The by-the-glass selection changes three times a week, and knowledgeable servers are happy to help guests navigate the menu (or nerd out together, if there’s interest).

The space

Sharing a name with the French term for low-alcohol wine made from water mixed with leftover grape pomace, Piquette is a cozy room in which to explore wine. The Future Studio–designed space is outfitted with wall-mounted bar tops that have small extensions, and a marble bar with a built-in cooler.