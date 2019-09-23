Restaurants

What's on the menu at Piquette, Grant van Gameren's new wine bar on Queen West

What’s on the menu at Piquette, Grant van Gameren’s new wine bar on Queen West

Name: Piquette
Contact: 1084 Queen St. W., barpiquette.com, @barpiquette
Neighbourhood: Little Portugal
Chef-owner: Grant van Gameren; co-managers and sommeliers: Nathan Morrell (Bar Isabel, Bar Raval, Quetzal) and Ellen Shrybman (Bar Isabel, Montgomery’s, Tennessee Tavern)
Accessibility: A ramp at the entrance; washrooms are in the basement down a flight of stairs

The food

A changing menu of small, seasonal plates (burrata with peas, tomatoes with guanciale, a mortadella sandwich) perfect for pairing with wine. There’s also charcuterie from Scott Draper of Sanagan’s Meat Locker.

Tomatoes with guanciale and carp roe. $10.

 

Crudo and cucumbers finished with olive oil and dried olives. $14.

 

Steak tartare with chanterelles and egg yolk. $14.

 

The pâté de campagne is shown here with bread, cornichons, mustard and dressed greens. $14.

 

The Mortadella on a Bun was inspired by the many sandwiches Shrybman had while in Italy. This one is made on a brioche bun from Thuet. $5.

 

Morrell (left) and Shrybman.

 

The drinks

A rotating list of 80-plus labels that includes some hard-to-find bottles from around the world. The by-the-glass selection changes three times a week, and knowledgeable servers are happy to help guests navigate the menu (or nerd out together, if there’s interest).

Some of the bottles that are currently available.

 

McQuaid designed this temperature-controlled oak wine cabinet that displays the current bottle selection.

 

The blowfish lamp that the team carried back from Paris is located above the bar. It’s also stamped on the glassware.

 

This wine is made exclusively for van Gameren’s restaurant group by Pearl Morissette.

 

The space

Sharing a name with the French term for low-alcohol wine made from water mixed with leftover grape pomace, Piquette is a cozy room in which to explore wine. The Future Studio–designed space is outfitted with wall-mounted bar tops that have small extensions, and a marble bar with a built-in cooler.

