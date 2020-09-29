What’s on the menu at Marked, the Entertainment District’s new 10,000-square-foot restaurant and cocktail bar

Name: Marked Contact: 132 John St., 647-660-7948, markedrestaurant.com, @markedrestaurant Neighbourhood: Entertainment District Previously: Zebu Owners: Forth Space Hospitality (Coffee Oysters Champagne and À Toi) Chef: Mark Cheng (George, Patria, NAO Steakhouse) Outdoor seating: A streetside patio with up to 40 seats Covid-19 safety measures: No walk-ins; temperature and contact information are taken from all patrons upon entry. All tables—indoor and outdoor—are six feet apart or more. Accessibility: There’s a five-inch city sidewalk curb at the main entrance, for which a ramp request to StopGap Foundation has been made.
The food
A loosely South American sharing menu with nods to Brazil, Argentina and Peru, with European influences. Everything is divided into small-, medium- and large-format plates.
The drinks
At 68 pages, the drink list is longer than some Gabriel García Márquez novellas. There are over 60 cocktails on offer, some of which are only available at Corsair—the broody semi-secret bar tucked at the back of the restaurant.
The space
“The pandemic required us to rethink customer and employee flow,” says Sanjay Singhal, Marked’s co-founder. “We worked closely with Toronto Health to develop safety measures and regulations.” And at 10,000 square feet, there should be plenty of space for social distancing.
Navigate Design (the firm behind Mira) put their stamp on the space with moody lighting and tropical flourishes in the form of banana trees, floral fabrics and toucan wallpaper. The space is divided into four distinct areas.