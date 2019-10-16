What’s on the menu at Lucia, a new Italian restaurant from the owners of Parkdale’s Local Kitchen
Name: Lucia
Contact: 1595 Dupont St., 416-901-4533, luciatoronto.com, @eatwithlucia
Neighbourhood: Junction Triangle
Previously: Angolino
Owners: Fabio Bondi and Michael Sangregorio (Local Kitchen and Wine Bar)
Chef: Fabio Bondi
Accessibility: Small ramp at entrance; washrooms in basement
The food
Michael Sangregorio and Fabio Bondi have joined forces again to open this Junction Triangle trattoria. The Sicilian-inspired menu includes a selection of antipasti (house-made burrata, cured sardines, dandelion salad), a half-dozen house-made pastas and some meatier dishes (Fogo Island turbot, a dry-aged flat-iron steak). Many of the meals incorporate produce from the pair’s two-acre garden in King County. There’s also a three-course $25 lunch menu.
The drinks
What’s an Italian meal without a great glass of vino? The extensive wine menu, hand-selected by Sangregorio, features both local and European wines, with a strong selection of Italian bottles and a short list dedicated to chilled reds. On tap, there are a couple of Italian staples (Peroni, negroni) in addition to Beau’s Good Time IPA.
The space
Lucia’s cozy space seats 30 guests inside and, come next summer, an additional 40 on the patio. Bright and fresh, decorated with hanging plants and a colourful accent wall, the room reflects the elegantly simple Italian fare.