Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Le Phénix, a French pop-up restaurant from the Chantecler team

What’s on the menu at Le Phénix, a French pop-up restaurant from the Chantecler team

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

More on Chantecler

Name: Le Phénix
Contact: 1263 Queen St. W., 416-342-1587, lephenixto.com, @lephenixto
Neighbourhood: Parkdale
Previously: IST Snack Bar
Owner: Jacob Wharton-Shukster (Chantecler)
Chef: Peter Robson (Le Banane, Enoteca Sociale)
Accessibility: Ramp at entrance; washrooms down a flight of stairs

The food

“When Chantecler burned down, we were feeling pretty dark about it,” says Wharton-Shukster, whose Parkdale bistro caught fire last November. Even though it was a smallish electrical fire, it will be a minute before Chantecler is back up and popping bottles and oysters. So, what’s a restaurateur to do without a restaurant? Why, open another restaurant, of course! And this one—named after the mythological bird that’s born from its own ashes—just happens to be right across the street. However, unlike the phoenix, which has a legendarily long lifespan, Le Phénix won’t be around that long.

A few Chantecler favourites (chicken liver pâté, steak tartare, French onion soup) are on the menu at Le Phénix, but chef Peter Robson has created a number of new French plates for the pop-up. Here’s a look at a few of the dishes you can nab from now until June.

The steak tartare is made with top sirloin. The red dollop on the side is a house-fermented hot sauce made with Fresno and Anaheim chilies. The crostini was made from Blackbird’s sourdough baguette. $15.

 

Here’s a side of roasted beets with house cheese, orange segments, horseradish and puffed chick peas. $11.

 

This poached B.C. halibut is dusted with leek ash and piled with salsify chips. It sits in a pool of herb oil-dotted lemon beurre blanc. $24.

 

The Butcher’s Cut changes every day. Le Phénix gets all its meat from Chantecler Boucherie, which buys whole animals, and ages them in house. Pictured here is some red wine-braised beef shoulder on top of a silky cauliflower purée. The plate is finished with a few pickled elements: beech mushrooms and pearl onions. Market price.

 

This chocolate-hazelnut terrine is dusted with Maldon salt and topped with souffletine-studded white chocolate. $12.

 

The drinks

Sommelier Jenny Lessie has curated an Old World–focused wine list with plenty of funky bottles to choose from. The beers, meanwhile, include craft beer from Quebec (Dieu du Ciel!), Oregon (Oxbow), and Ontario (Halcyon), with some populist brews like Labatt 50 rounding out the list.

Some of the bottles currently on offer.

 

Drinks with names like Mr. Sparkle and Sleep Over Party might sound unfamiliar, but they’re mostly spins on classic cocktails. Le Phénix is also making their own tonic and doing an on-tap Dillon’s G&T (pictured here) that’s force-carbonated. $9.

 

They’ve repurposed this Jägermeister machine to make Espiscopal Shots, which are just a 50-50 blend of green and yellow Chartreuse. $7.

 

The space

After a whirlwind 15-day reno, the narrow 40-seat space isn’t looking half bad.

There’s no Spotify list here, just vinyl.

 

Topics: Chantecler Jacob Wharton-Shukster Le Phenix Openings parkdale Peter Robson

 

More New Restaurants

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Nice Nice, Parkdale’s new wine-and-burger bar from the people behind Paris Paris and Extra Burger

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at The Grand Elvis, Anthony Rose’s ode to old-school American, on Dupont

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Boonsik, Little Italy’s new spot for Korean street food

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Bar Koukla, Ossington’s sleek new meze restaurant from the Mamakas team

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Tacos Rico, the new plant-based taco joint from the Grand Electric team

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Dasha, Michelin-starred chef Akira Back’s flashy new Chinese restaurant with private karaoke rooms