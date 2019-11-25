Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Kupfert & Kim’s Bistro, the plant-based brand’s first full-service restaurant, in Yorkville

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Kupfert & Kim Bistro
Contact: 100 Bloor St. W., 416-924-1222, kupfertandkim.com, @kupfertkim
Neighbourhood: Yorkville
Previously: Kupfert & Kim
Owners: Mark Kupfert and Daniel Suss (Kupfert and Kim, Hello 123)
Chefs: Mark Kupfert and Jason Sheardown (Chase Hospitality Group)
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

In addition to K&K’s quick-service staples, the brand’s first bistro concept introduces a slew of new menu items, gluten-free bread and dairy-free cheese. Besides more share-friendly starters, salads and desserts, there are new mains available only at this location, including a vegan benny, a burger and butternut squash lasagna. Besides table service and linen napkins, diners can expect brunch every day until 3 p.m., dine-in happy hour specials between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and dinner service.

The Crostini Pugliese tops K&K’s seed-and-oat toast with roasted grapes, Kalamata olives, hummus, pesto, lemon, toasted walnut, fine herbs, pea sprouts and sea salt. It comes with a side of the house salad. $12.75.

 

Sides include shaved Brussels sprouts tossed with lemon, cashew ricotta, olive oil and toasted sunflower seeds. $7.

 

The Chorizo Waffle tops K&K’s gluten-free waffle with tempeh chorizo, guacamole, vegan hollandaise, non-GMO corn, kimchi, green onion, radish and sesame seeds. $13.50.

 

The Salad Team is packed with organic greens, cabbage, beets, carrots, radish, daikon, fennel slaw, cucumbers, olives, goji berries, blueberries, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, sliced almonds, toasted cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame, basil and mint. It’s dressed with lemon and a house vinaigrette. $12.50

 

The Kale & Caesar salad features shaved Brussels sprouts, organic kale, romaine, garlic and herb croutons, pickled onions, valentine radish, sunflower parmesan and buckwheat crisps. It’s tossed in a creamy garlic-caper dressing. $13.

 

The Cauliflower Tahini comes with a choice of grain or greens topped with hummus, cauliflower, za’atar salsa, carrots, cabbage, beets, mint, pomegranate, radish, sesame, organic greens and pickled onions. It’s finished with seed-oat crackers and lemon tahini sauce. $12.50.

 

The Thai Green Curry tops brown rice or zucchini noodles with chickpeas, jackfruit, bok choy, broccoli, Thai pickle, green onion, mint, sesame seeds and lime. It’s dressed with a coconut curry sauce. $13.50.

 

The Guac Burger sandwiches K&K’s house patty in a gluten-free bun dressed with sun-dried tomato ragu, pickled onions, guacamole, buckwheat bacon and garlic aioli. $16.50.

 

The Lentil Loaf contains walnuts and is served with roasted cauliflower, organic kale, roasted pumpkin purée, roasted mushrooms and organic sprouts, all in a porcini-flax gravy. $17.

 

The Butternut Lasagna is made with alternating layers of thin butternut squash slices, cashew ricotta, pesto sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, sun-dried tomato ragu and green kale. It’s topped with organic sprouts and sunflower parmesan. $14.

 

The Cauliflower Bazaar features half a roasted cauliflower drizzled with a creamy garlic-caper sauce and chimichurri, and topped with pomegranate, mint, toasted sunflower seeds and sunflower parmesan. $11.50

 

The Chocolate Avo Mousse is made from avocado, cacao, coconut oil, maple syrup and vanilla. $8.50.

 

Grab-and-go baked goods are vegan and gluten-free.

 

The drinks

The drinks menu includes some low-intervention wines curated by Tim Reed Manessy of the Living Vine (sommelier for Terroni and Montecito), including many by-the-glass options. There’s also beer, cider, and some signature cocktails made with kombucha and cold-pressed juices. Booze-free beverages include coffee, tea, cold-pressed juice and non-dairy lattes.

Wellness tonics include this one made from mint, turmeric, ginger, lemon and cinnamon. $4.25.

 

The Gin & Kombucha (front) is made with Dillon’s gin, kombucha, pineapple, cucumber, lemon, mint and sea salt ($11), and the Tequila Watermelon is a mix of Tromba Blanco, watermelon juice and lime ($10.50).

 

The Spritz is made with Dominio de Punctum skin contact wine, cold-pressed orange juice and kombucha. $10.50.

 

Kupfert & Kim’s Caesar (with gin, vodka or tequila) is mixed with Walter’s vegan, Cholula, lime and Old Bay seasoning. $10.50.

 

The space

The old K&K location was outfitted with more seating, both in the inside dining room and on its outdoor patio. While it’s now a dine-in restaurant, takeout and Ritual are still available.

Topics: K&K Bistro Kupfert and Kim Openings plant-based vegan Yorkville

 

