What’s on the menu at Kupfert & Kim’s Bistro, the plant-based brand’s first full-service restaurant, in Yorkville

Name: Kupfert & Kim Bistro Contact: 100 Bloor St. W., 416-924-1222, kupfertandkim.com, @kupfertkim Neighbourhood: Yorkville Previously: Kupfert & Kim Owners: Mark Kupfert and Daniel Suss (Kupfert and Kim, Hello 123) Chefs: Mark Kupfert and Jason Sheardown (Chase Hospitality Group) Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
In addition to K&K’s quick-service staples, the brand’s first bistro concept introduces a slew of new menu items, gluten-free bread and dairy-free cheese. Besides more share-friendly starters, salads and desserts, there are new mains available only at this location, including a vegan benny, a burger and butternut squash lasagna. Besides table service and linen napkins, diners can expect brunch every day until 3 p.m., dine-in happy hour specials between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. and dinner service.
The drinks
The drinks menu includes some low-intervention wines curated by Tim Reed Manessy of the Living Vine (sommelier for Terroni and Montecito), including many by-the-glass options. There’s also beer, cider, and some signature cocktails made with kombucha and cold-pressed juices. Booze-free beverages include coffee, tea, cold-pressed juice and non-dairy lattes.
The space
The old K&K location was outfitted with more seating, both in the inside dining room and on its outdoor patio. While it’s now a dine-in restaurant, takeout and Ritual are still available.