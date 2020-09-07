What’s on the menu at Happy Burger, the west end’s new spot for smash burgers, hot dogs and waffle fries

Name: Happy Burger Contact: 76 Lippincott St., 647-352-7777, happyburger.ca, @happyburgerto Neighbourhood: Harbord Village Previously: BB’s Diner Owners: Juliana Carlucci and Chris Kalisperas (Mamakas Food Group) Chef: Chris Kalisperas Accessibility: Fully accessible, no washrooms Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer at the order window; outdoor picnic tables are sanitized when guests finish their meal; no public bathrooms; cashless payment. Order at the takeout window, through the website or via delivery apps.
The food
Cooked-to-order burgers, made with patties smashed on a chrome griddle, served on buttered and toasted Martin’s potato rolls and slathered in their mayo-based Happy Sauce. There are various iterations of the signature Happy Burger, including a Super Happy one topped with bacon, one loaded with shaved pastrami and even a Beyond Happy Burger. There’s also a fried chicken sandwich, Nathan’s all-beef hot dogs and corn dogs. Sides are simple but good: waffle fries (with or without Cajun seasoning), crispy onion rings and dill pickle spears.
The drinks
Just your usual burger joint beverages: cans of pop and bottled water.
The space
Happy Burger started as Kalisperas’s side-project pop-up at the start of the pandemic, but it’s now a permanent fixture. Previously the dining room of BB’s Diner, the space is now an open kitchen lined with quarry tiles and plexiglass barriers.