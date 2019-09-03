What’s on the menu at Est, Sean MacDonald’s fancy new tasting menu restaurant in Riverside

Name: ēst Contact: 729 Queen St. E., 416-792-1000, estrestaurant.ca, @est.restaurant Neighbourhood: Riverside Previously: Sugar Loaf Bakery Owner: Sean MacDonald (Oakville’s Hexagon, Calgary’s Market Restaurant) Chefs: Executive chef Sean MacDonald and chef de cuisine Reece MacIsaac (Australia’s Attica and Ester) Sommelier: Tiffany Jamison-Horne (The Gladstone, Skin and Bones, Crush Wine Bar) Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
MacDonald and MacIsaac create a series of painstakingly plated courses—six in total, not counting snacks—using as many Canadian-grown ingredients as possible. The tasting menus are available in traditional and vegan formats for $90. Those seated at the bar can choose to dine on small plates from an a la carte menu, which could include mini prawn hot dogs or fried fish head lettuce wraps.
The drinks
Jamison-Horne’s selection of unique Old and New World wines lists a number of by-the-glass options, including some vegan-friendly ones. Those who order the tasting menu can choose from a standard or premium wine pairings for an extra cost. In addition to beer and cider, bartender Jason McNeilly has created a lineup of original cocktails, some of which are low-proof.
The space
Open six nights a week for dinner and late-night cocktail service, the Creative Union–designed space divides guests between tables with banquette seating, a couple more-private booths in the back and seven seats reserved for walk-ins at the custom Caesarstone bar.