Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Conzo Pizzeria, a new pizza parlour from the people behind Sugo

By | Photography By Emma Kula |  

Name: Conzo Pizzeria
Contact: 1279 Bloor St. W., @pizzaconzo
Neighbourhood: Bloordale
Previously: The Emerson
Owners: Alexander Wallen and Connor Joerin (Sugo); Lamine Martindale, Scott Pennock
Chef: Ivan Kuuts
Accessibility: Fully accessible

The food

Conzo’s sticks to the same casual red-sauce theme as its sister spot, Sugo. There’s wood-fired pizza, of course, but also some shareable salads, rotating pasta dishes made with Famiglia Baldassarre noodles, and a few meatier entrées, as well as classic Italian desserts. The dough is made using Manitoba flour and is double-fermented for a crispy-chewy crust, and all pies are topped with Sugo’s signature tomato sauce.

The Tricolore is topped with Sugo’s house-made tomato sauce, fresh garlic slices, whipped ricotta, basil and a drizzle of olive oil. $28.

 

The zucchini pie is topped with basil pesto, zucchini slices, fior di latte, dollops of whipped ricotta, red chilies and fresh basil. $28.

 

The involtini are made of braised lamb belly and pork shoulder, wrapped in sliced ribeye, grilled and served on house-made sauce and extra-virgin olive oil. $18.

 

Fettucine pomodoro is finished with grated parmesan. $18.

 

In the top-right corner is the burrata salad. It’s finished with grapes and extra-virgin olive oil. $11.

 

For dessert, there’s espresso chocolate pudding with vanilla bean panna cotta. It’s topped with shards of espresso-chocolate meringue. $8.

The drinks

A concise cocktail card lists Italian classics (negroni, Aperol spritz, Amaretto sour) as well as an espresso martini for those who want a bigger buzz. Beer (Moretti, Peroni) is mostly Italian, as are the wine and digestivi menus.

A classic negroni. $11.

 

The espresso martini is made with vodka, Kahlua and espresso. $11.

 

The space

Previously the Emerson, Conzo’s has space for up to 60 guests. An open kitchen at the back showcases the chefs tossing dough and topping pizzas before sliding them into the brick oven, which was built using a few old bricks sourced from Ursula Franklin Academy, Joerin and Martindale’s former high school.

Topics: Bloordale Conor Joerin Conzo Pizzeria Italian Openings pizza Sugo

 

