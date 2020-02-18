What’s on the menu at Conzo Pizzeria, a new pizza parlour from the people behind Sugo
Name: Conzo Pizzeria
Contact: 1279 Bloor St. W., @pizzaconzo
Neighbourhood: Bloordale
Previously: The Emerson
Owners: Alexander Wallen and Connor Joerin (Sugo); Lamine Martindale, Scott Pennock
Chef: Ivan Kuuts
Accessibility: Fully accessible
The food
Conzo’s sticks to the same casual red-sauce theme as its sister spot, Sugo. There’s wood-fired pizza, of course, but also some shareable salads, rotating pasta dishes made with Famiglia Baldassarre noodles, and a few meatier entrées, as well as classic Italian desserts. The dough is made using Manitoba flour and is double-fermented for a crispy-chewy crust, and all pies are topped with Sugo’s signature tomato sauce.
For dessert, there’s espresso chocolate pudding with vanilla bean panna cotta. It’s topped with shards of espresso-chocolate meringue. $8.
The drinks
A concise cocktail card lists Italian classics (negroni, Aperol spritz, Amaretto sour) as well as an espresso martini for those who want a bigger buzz. Beer (Moretti, Peroni) is mostly Italian, as are the wine and digestivi menus.
The space
Previously the Emerson, Conzo’s has space for up to 60 guests. An open kitchen at the back showcases the chefs tossing dough and topping pizzas before sliding them into the brick oven, which was built using a few old bricks sourced from Ursula Franklin Academy, Joerin and Martindale’s former high school.