What’s on the menu at Buena Copa, a new Mexican snack bar and cocktail lounge on College
Name: Buena Copa
Contact: 460 College St., (416) 792-9399, buenacopa.ca, @buenacopa_to
Neighbourhood: Little Italy
Previously: No One Writes to the Colonel
Owners: Daniel Roe and Raena Fisher (Campechano, Good Hombres)
Chef: Alexandra Rivera (formerly of Quetzal)
Accessibility: Steps at entrance; washroom down a flight of stairs
The food
The newest member of a much-loved family of Mexican restaurants has arrived. Buena Copa is a bit different than its siblings, however, in that it’s not strictly a taco joint. The focus here is on antojitos, masa-based snacks typically found in Mexican markets. These include tlayudas, tortilla shells stuffed with chorizo, beans and salsa; and huaraches, beaver tail–shaped vessels topped with things like potato or pork belly, salsa borracha and a drizzle of crema. Tacos here are DIY affairs and meant to be shared: a large platter of protein (barbacoa, whole branzino, chicken guajillo) or grilled veggies is served with various accompaniments (salsas, black beans, guacamole) and house-made corn tortillas.
The drinks
All cocktails are tequila- or mescal-based and incorporate Mexican flavours and ingredients, including a syrup made using avocado pits. There’s beer on tap, including a few local options (Blood Brothers, Avling), and in bottles (Modelo, Corona). Wine is of the trendy natural kind, and it’s offered by the glass and bottle.
The space
Previously occupied by cocktail lounge No One Writes to the Colonel, the spacious room has been updated with hanging lights, plush pink booths and a decorative bar area at the back.