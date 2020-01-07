What’s on the menu at Boonsik, Little Italy’s new spot for Korean street food

Name: Boonsik Contact: 50C Clinton St., 416-551-1550, boonsik.to Neighbourhood: Little Italy Previously: Doma Chef-owner: Paul Kim (Doma) Accessibility: Two steps at entrance; washroom in basement down a flight of stairs
The food
Kim has moved from fussing over fancy small plates to serving a fast-casual Korean menu of boonsik (“food made from flour”) favourites. “I describe it as Korean soul food because every Korean grows up with boonsik. I love boonsik, but there’s no restaurant in Toronto that specializes in it,” Kim says. “Everyone in Korea knows what boonsik is like—every town or city has its own flavours, but I’ve tried to make it balanced.”
The drinks
Non-alcoholic options ranging from flavoured milks and pop, “old-fashioned coffee” (drip with two creams, two sugars) and yuja (otherwise known as yuzu) tea. For boozier stuff, there’s soju, beer and house wine.
The space
Kim has redecorated the café-like space with vintage finds. And from the speakers: a soundtrack of ’90s Korean music.