What’s on the menu at Bar Mignonette, Craig Wong’s new spot for seafood and wine above Patois

Name: Bar Mignonette

Contact: 794 Dundas St. W., 2nd floor, 647-350-8999, barmignonette.com, @barmignonette

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Owners: Craig Wong and Ivy Lam (Patois, Jackpot Chicken Rice)

Chefs: Craig Wong and executive chef Alex Nacinovich (Patois)

Outdoor seating: Twelve seats

Covid-19 safety measures: Guests are temperature screened and asked to fill out contact-tracing information; hand sanitizer is available; tables are sanitized when guests finish their meal; masks are to be worn when not at the table; plexiglass barriers between open kitchen and bar seating; patio seats are reserved for those who have a table indoors (or vice-versa), just in case the weather changes and they want to move in or out.

Accessibility: Two steps at the entrance, then 19 more to reach the second floor space; washroom is down a step; roof top patio is two steps up from main room

The food

Named for the classic oyster accoutrement, Ivy Lam says the space is also “tres mignon,” French for “very cute.” The short menu at Patois’ new second-floor sister spot is equally influenced by Wong’s Caribbean-Asian background and his training in French cuisine. Customers can expect starters like warm crab dip, garlic shrimp and seasonal veggies dishes (right now that means asparagus with sauce gribiche). There’s also a raw bar stocked with East Coast oysters, wild cold-water shrimp and lobster.

The drinks

There are a few house cocktails and some beer, but the real focus here is on low-intervention and biodynamic consignment wines, available by the glass or bottle.

The space

Previously an apartment, the room has been transformed into a 14-seat space decked out with shells and tropical plants. Vintage trinkets and family heirlooms line shelves made from repurposed church arches finished with red lacquer. Just off the room—and perfect for these pandemic times—is a small patio overlooking Dundas West that can seat 12.