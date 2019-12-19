What’s on the menu at Bar Koukla, Ossington’s sleek new meze restaurant from the Mamakas team

Name: Bar Koukla Contact: 88 Ossington Ave., 416-901-7899, koukla.mamakas.ca, @barkoula Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods Previously: Omaw Owner: Thanos Tripi (Mamakas Food Group) Chefs: Executive chef Chris Kalisperas (Mamakas Food Group) and chef de cuisine Danny Hassell (Mamakas, Parcae, Bar Buca, Au Pied de Cochon) Accessibility: One step at the entrance; washrooms in basement down a flight of stairs
The food
Inspired by traditional Athenian meze restaurants, or mezedopoleío, the menu’s 15 sharing plates change frequently, but diners can expect updated takes on classic Greek dishes like dolmandes (made using Swiss chard instead of grape leaves), lamb ribs, calamari, and phyllo-wrapped baked feta. There’s also a raw bar, where shucks go for one buck every day between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. with the purchase of a drink.
The drinks
In addition to a selection of Greek beer, there are also low-intervention and biodynamic (or organic) Greek wines that have been chosen by sommelier Crystal Robitaille. Sticking with the theme, bar manager Scott Langley uses Greek spirits and ingredients in his house cocktails.
The space
Greek for “beautiful doll,” Koukla doesn’t take reservations, but there’s plenty of seating spread out between bar seats, two-tops and four-tops.