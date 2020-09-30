What’s on the menu at Amal, Yorkville’s swanky new Lebanese restaurant

What’s on the menu at Amal, Yorkville’s swanky new Lebanese restaurant

More New Restaurants

Name: Amal

Contact: 131 Bloor St. W., 2nd floor, 416-551-9929, amaltoronto.com, @amaltoronto

Neighbourhood: Entertainment District

Previously: La Société

Owners: Charles Khabouth and Danny Soberano (INK Entertainment)

Chef: Rony Ghaleb

Outdoor seating: Second-floor terrace will be outfitted with a tent and heat lamps for winter

Covid-19 safety measures: Hand sanitizer stations; tables are sanitized in between guests; masks are to be worn when leaving the table; protective barriers between tables in the dining room; guest information is collected for contact tracing; seating capacity adjusted to comply with city regulations

Accessibility: The second-floor dining room is fully accessible via an elevator from the building’s main floor

The food

Beirut-born Khabouth’s long-awaited project—INK announced the opening way back in March and you know what happened next—brings flavours of his homeland, via chef Ghaleb’s takes on familiar plates. Expect traditional mezze, like hummus and freshly baked pita and kebab platters. For brunch, there are traditional Lebanese breakfast options, including manouche (meat pie with thyme), foul (fava beans) and balila (warm chickpea and cumin salad), but there are also a few modern interpretations, like pita with lox and labneh, and eggs with makanek (Lebanese sausage).

The drinks

Nishan Nepulongoda (Sofia Yorkville) is responsible for the house cocktails made with Lebanese ingredients (tea, sumac, Arak). The wine, available by the glass or bottle, is largely European and there’s some spendy champagne, too.

The space

To capture the vibrancy and energy that Khabouth found in some fancy restaurants in Lebanon, he enlisted the talent of Lebanese design firm GraphicShop, one of the biggest in the Middle East. They collaborate with Studio Munge to create a fresh, sweeping space inspired by traditional Lebanese architecture and design. The one item they didn’t plan on: protective screens, which now separate tables in the main dining room.