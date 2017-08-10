What’s on the menu at Uncle Mikey’s, a new Asian snack bar with a French twist

What’s on the menu at Uncle Mikey’s, a new Asian snack bar with a French twist

Name: Uncle Mikey’s

Contact: 1597 Dundas St. W., 416-537-8973, @unclemikeysinc

Neighbourhood: Little Portugal

Previously: The Atlantic

Owner and chef: Michael Kim (Brockton General, Le Sélect Bistro)

The food

Asian sharing plates and rice or noodle bowls, prepared using French techniques: Parisian gnocchi with a sauce made from soybean paste and oxtail; a deboned pork chop with a cognac katsu sauce; and tripe simmered in Japanese curry sauce and tomatoes, finished with white wine and parm. The seasonal and local-when-possible menu changes based on what Kim gets daily from purveyors including Sanagan’s and Cheese Boutique.

The drinks

Beer (draft, bottled and canned), soju, plum wine, rice wine cocktails and a list of interesting wines available by the glass. Sake fans will find rare and limited vintages like the Phoenix Junmai Daiginjo, as well as more accessible options.

The space

The narrow space seats 25 between the front dining area and the back bar. Everything in it, including the tables, bar, shelving and open-panelled ceiling, was built by Kim and his father.